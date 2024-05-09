24 hours in pictures, 9 May 2024

A cyclist passes the National Gallery in London, Britain, 08 May 2024 (issued 09 May 2024). On 10 May 2024 the National Gallery celebrates its Bicentenary. The National Gallery was established in 1824 with the first 38 paintings donated by banker John Julius Angerstein. The collection was initially displayed in a townhouse at 100 Pall Mall. After this became too small, a new building was completed on Trafalgar Square in 1838 designed by the architect William Wilkins. The art collection currently comprises 2,300 works, spanning the major traditions of Western European painting with works by Van Gogh, Caravaggio, Turner, Constable, Michelangelo, Velazquez and Rembrandt. The National Gallery building welcomed over three million visitors in 2023, which is open 361 days a year, free of charge. The National Gallery will mark the bicentenary year with 12 months of events celebrating art and creativity across the UK. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL