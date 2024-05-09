24 hours in pictures, 9 May 2024
A cyclist passes the National Gallery in London, Britain, 08 May 2024 (issued 09 May 2024). On 10 May 2024 the National Gallery celebrates its Bicentenary. The National Gallery was established in 1824 with the first 38 paintings donated by banker John Julius Angerstein. The collection was initially displayed in a townhouse at 100 Pall Mall. After this became too small, a new building was completed on Trafalgar Square in 1838 designed by the architect William Wilkins. The art collection currently comprises 2,300 works, spanning the major traditions of Western European painting with works by Van Gogh, Caravaggio, Turner, Constable, Michelangelo, Velazquez and Rembrandt. The National Gallery building welcomed over three million visitors in 2023, which is open 361 days a year, free of charge. The National Gallery will mark the bicentenary year with 12 months of events celebrating art and creativity across the UK. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including pictures of the funeral of boxing legend Dingaan Thobela, the ANC and DA on the campaign trail, Victory Day and a pro-Israel march outside the University of Southern California.
Johannes “Slashing Tiger” Sithebe “shadow boxes” above the coffin of former boxing world champion Dingaan “The Rose of Soweto” Thobela, 9 May 2024, in Soweto. Thobela died last Monday at the age of 57 after falling ill. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
People chant for Israeli hostages to come home at a pro-Israel march outside the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles, California, USA, 08 May 2024. Nationwide protests have sprung up across the country on school campuses, many calling for institutions to divest investments in Israel and in support of a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
A view of furniture which was recovered after a fire burnt parts of the South African Parliament in Cape Town on May 9, 2024. On January 2, 2022 a fire was allegedly started by a suspect, who is in custody, and burnt the main seat of Parliament, the National Assembly, and other parts of the parliamentary complex. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
Leader of the South African main opposition party Democratic Alliance (DA) John Steenhuisen (C) greets supporters as he arrives during the conclusion of the party’s country-wide “Rescue South Africa Tour” in Soweto on May 9, 2024. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
Former Deputy President David Mabuza leads the ANC Election campaign trail in Alexandra, Johannesburg, 9 May 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
A visitor looks at an art installation titled ‘Circumstellar resonator’ by Icelandic-Danish artist Olafur Eliasson during a media preview of his exhibition ‘Olafur Eliasson: Your curious journey’ at the Singapore Art Museum (SAM), Tanjong Pagar Distripark in Singapore, 09 May 2024. The Icelandic-Danish artist’s first major solo exhibition in Southeast Asia showcasing 17 key artworks employing diverse media and touching on major themes of his three-decades long practice will run at the Singapore Art Museum from 10 May to 22 September. Picture: EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG
Russian servicemen take part in the Victory Day military parade on the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 09 May 2024. Russia marks the 79th anniversary of the victory in World War II over Nazi Germany and its allies. The Soviet Union lost 27 million people in the war. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Security persons of Islamic political party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam JUI (F) talk during a protest against alleged rigging in the general elections, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 09 May 2024. Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, head of the Islamic political party Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), held a demonstration in Peshawar protesting alleged rigging in the recent 08 February general elections. Describing the gathering as a public referendum, Rehman emphasized intentions to reveal how assemblies were manipulated, claiming that the current parliament did not authentically reflect the will of the Pakistani people. Picture: EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB
Rafael Nadal of Spain in action during his men’s singles 1st round match against Zizou Bergs of Belgium at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, 09 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI
A soldier of an honor guard at the monument of the Grieving Mother in the Eternity Memorial Complex during the commemoration ceremony to mark the 79th Victory Day in Chisinau, Moldova, 09 May 2024. Former Soviet Republics celebrate the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II on 09 May. Picture: EPA-EFE/DUMITRU DORU
Protesters against the G7 justice ministers’ meeting clash with the police, in Venice, Italy, 09 May 2024. Clashes erupted between police and demonstrators in Venice on 09 May during a protest by ‘social centres’ (leftist and anarchist squats) based in the north-east against the G7 justice ministers’ meeting being held in the lagoon city. Picture: EPA-EFE/EDOARDO FIORETTO
Gonzalo Mastriani of Paranaense celebrates after scoring during a Copa Sudamericana group stage soccer match between Rayo Zuliano and Athletico Paranaense at Nacional Brigido Iriarte stadium in Caracas, Venezuela, 08 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez