Public-private partnership: key to infrastructure transformation

PPPs are acknowledged to be central to infrastructure delivery, energy reform and industrial transformation in South Africa.

Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong delivering his address at the 7th annual Nation Brand Forum. Picture: X/@GovernmentZA

The seventh Nation Brand Forum, recently hosted by Brand South Africa, highlighted public-private partnerships (PPPs) as the key to infrastructure transformation in South Africa.

Kenneth Morolong, deputy minister in the Presidency, was one of the speakers who said PPPs are essential in infrastructure transformation, economic growth and industrial modernisation.

The power of public-private partnerships

PPPs have been acknowledged as central to infrastructure delivery, energy reform and industrial transformation in South Africa.

Morolong also touched on the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme as a notable example of how structured partnerships between the public and private sectors can align sustainability goals with investment certainty.

Since infrastructure development requires long-term capital and technical expertise, PPPs provide the necessary framework to ensure efficient project execution and economic returns.

ALSO READ: Government to amend public-private partnership regulations

Digital transformation

Another key highlight was digital transformation. It was stated that there are over 45 million internet users and with an anticipated 20% GDP contribution from the digital economy by 2025, South Africa is positioned to lead Africa’s digital future.

Various aspects of digital transformation, including digital storytelling, fintech, AI readiness and youth upskilling were explored at the forum.

“Innovation is fostered, digital infrastructure expansion is ensured and the workforce is equipped with future-ready skills through public-private collaboration,” said Morolong.

G20 presidency

South Africa is to host the G20 later in the year, which was one of the discussions at the event. Aligning international engagement with local impact was emphasised.

“Trade equity, climate finance and youth inclusion were identified as priorities requiring strong collaboration between government and industry leaders.

ALSO READ: Enhancing efficiency through streamlined public-private partnerships

“Through structured PPPs, South Africa can leverage the G20 platform to advocate for African economic interests while ensuring that policy commitments are translated into tangible benefits for communities.”

Strategic focus areas for the future

“The seventh Nation Brand Forum reaffirmed that South Africa’s economic transformation and global positioning rely on structured public-private collaboration,” Brand South Africa CEO Neville Matjie said.

“A practical mechanism for driving infrastructure modernisation, digital innovation and trade competitiveness is provided by PPPs.

“As the country assumes its G20 presidency, these partnerships will be instrumental in ensuring that global engagements are translated into sustainable economic opportunities, further cementing South Africa’s role as a continental and global leader.”

NOW READ: What problem does government want to solve with R100bn Transformation Fund?