Water infrastructure overhaul underway to secure SA’s future

With billions invested in infrastructure upgrades, government officials say the focus must shift to fixing leaks and improving municipal water distribution.

Ongoing water challenges are being addressed as government ramps up efforts to improve infrastructure and supply, Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina says.

Majodina visited the Zuikerbosch water treatment plant near Vereeniging on Tuesday to evaluate its capacity to meet the country’s needs amid growing concerns over ongoing water shortages across the country.

Majodina, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and officials from Rand Water conducted an oversight visit at the plant’s pump station and treatment facilities.

A new portion of the Zuikerbosch plant is 89% complete and, once finished, will produce an additional 1 200 million litres of water per day.

The plant is expected to augment water supply to Gauteng, Mpumalanga, North West and the Free State.

“This is the first of its kind in 40 years on the continent. We are going to provide people with sufficient water, but we must prioritise key issues first – ensure that no water is lost due to leaks,” Majodina said.

“This project is valued at R3.5 billion and will supply over 1 200 million litres of water per day. That alone is significant.

“This will play an important role in addressing our challenges. If we have enough water, our economy will grow.”

The visit comes ahead of the Water Indaba in Midrand today and tomorrow at which President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the opening address.

The indaba will highlight South Africa’s water security challenges, including aging infrastructure, poor maintenance and operational inefficiencies.

During his State of the Nation Address last month, Ramaphosa acknowledged that in many cities and towns, roads were not maintained and water and electricity supply was frequently disrupted.

However, Majodina said the department is ready to address the country’s water challenges.

“We are ready, but now, we must ensure that when we release this water, municipalities have enough reservoirs to store and distribute it efficiently,” she said.

Lesufi said: “What we see here is a response to the concerns about aging infrastructure. I’m now convinced the issue is not the availability of water but rather our capacity to distribute it and prevent leakages across the province. If we fix those two issues, we will be in a much better position.”