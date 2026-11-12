Update: Astral Foods says it cannot give Festive Chicken employees nearly 100% salary increase

Some workers currently earn between R5 600 and R7 300 per month.

Astral Foods says it cannot increase Festive Chicken employees’ salaries to the R13 500 requested by striking workers.

Festive Chicken is a South African fresh chicken brand and processing operation owned by Astral Foods, one of the country’s largest integrated poultry producers.

Some workers at Festive Chicken in Olifantsfontein, Gauteng, have been on strike since 29 October 2026, seeking higher wages, benefits and safer working conditions. However, Astral Foods has denied claims that employees work in unsafe and unhygienic working conditions.

Astral Foods can’t give salary increases

Astral Foods recently told The Citizen it cannot meet the demands that striking employees have put on the table. Among the demands are a wage increase to R13 500, additional overtime payments, allowances and leave days.

According to the Casual Workers Advice Office, some Festive Chicken workers currently earn R5 600 per month for a 45-hour workweek, while workers on some poultry farms reportedly earn about R7 300 per month for a 48-hour workweek.

“Remuneration is set by employment category under structures agreed through collective bargaining, including job grading agreements, market-related remuneration surveys and other assessments conducted by independent advisers agreed between the union and management. Astral complies with all required remuneration disclosures.

“Festive implemented increases in March and September 2026, in line with established practice, and is not in a position to meet the demand,” the company said.

Astral Foods denies unsafe working conditions

Workers have alleged that they are exposed to unsafe and unhygienic working conditions, saying they are not provided with enough personal protective equipment (PPE). As a result, some have to wear their own clothes or share unwashed uniforms during shifts.

The company has denied the claims. “The Simunye Workers Forum (SWF) claims in the media of unsafe and unhygienic working conditions and a lack of medical aid are false and misleading. These issues were never raised as demands, complaints, or grievances,” said Astral Foods.

A normal working day for staff at Festive Chicken involves spending most of their time in freezers sorting poultry.

“Astral fully subscribes to the collective bargaining provisions of the Labour Relations Act (LRA). The parties engage as required under their collective agreements, and grievances are resolved through the agreed dispute resolution mechanisms. Individual employees may also raise concerns through internal grievance procedures, with the right to representation.”

Ammonia leak

Despite assurances of safe working conditions, an ammonia leak occurred at the Olifantsfontein factory on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, afternoon. The leak has hospitalised 24 employees.

Astral Foods said “an external contractor was performing maintenance on ammonia safety release and isolation valves, when the incident occurred.”

Ammonia leaks pose severe health, physical, and environmental hazards because ammonia is highly corrosive, toxic, and volatile. The gas is widely used as a refrigerant in food processing facilities across the globe, and although rare, release incidents are a recognised risk associated with ammonia refrigeration plants.

Astral Foods said the hospitalisation of the 24 employees is a “precaution”, and they are being treated for “suspected minor injuries related to the evacuation, as well as exposure to the ammonia fumes.”

The company added that 16 of the 24 employees were discharged from hospital on Thursday, 12 November 2026, and the rest are “being held for observation.”

“The safety and well-being of our employees are always a high priority. A full investigation into the incident is underway.”

Lack of medical attention addressed

Astral Foods has also addressed claims that there is no medical care for employees, citing that Festive Chicken does provide on-site medical clinics for staff, including “access to medical assessments, Occupational Health Care Nurses, medical wellness programmes and the dispensing of medication. Festive also assists its employees during high-risk periods, such as the winter months, by providing access to vitamin and immune booster support”.

The company added that “where required, arrangements are also made to help employees access public health facilities”.

Astral Foods stands firm that all working areas at Festive Chicken are safe, as they are subject to risk assessments to ensure safe working conditions.

“Assessments are conducted in accordance with legislative requirements and safety standards. Safe work procedures, the provision of safety equipment, and the issuing of PPE protect workers from identified risks.”

Strike not supported by recognised trade unions

Astral Foods has highlighted that the protest action does not have support from trade unions representing the majority of employees.

According to the company, the trade union leading the protest, SWF, is not a recognised trade union.

“Festive has been actively engaging with its recognised trade unions since the protest action commenced. The trade unions representing the majority of employees have confirmed that they do not support the protest action,” the company said.

Astral Foods added that approximately 400 of the more than 2 500 employees were participating in the strike. However, multiple media reports cite more than 1 000 workers who were participating in the strike on 9 November 2026.

“Participating in protected industrial action is not a licence for misconduct. Employees participating in the strike action are locked out, and the no-work, no-pay principle applies,” said Astral Foods.

Criminal cases opened

Astral Foods said it would not tolerate misconduct or illegal actions committed or supported by employees during protest action.

“Astral condemns, in the strongest terms, the acts of violence and intimidation by SWF members directed at colleagues who have chosen to exercise their right to work. Astral is taking all measures to ensure the safety of its staff.

“More than 30 criminal cases have been opened with the South African Police Service (Saps) as a result of misconduct committed by SWF members. These charges relate to assault, arson, breaking and entering of private property, and public violence.”

The Citizen could not confirm the criminal cases with the law enforcement agency by the time of publication.

SACP stands behind striking employees

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has stood behind striking employees, citing that Astral makes enough money to give employees deserved increases.

“Astral’s own financial results make the contrast between corporate prosperity and workers’ wages impossible to ignore.

“For the six months ended 31 March 2026, Astral reported revenue of approximately R11.9 billion, profit before interest and tax of over R1.2 billion, profit for the period of approximately R895.5 million, and a cash balance of more than R1.15 billion. The company also declared an interim dividend of 1 160 cents per share.

“For the previous full financial year, Astral reported revenue of R22.6 billion, operating profit of approximately R1.25 billion and profit for the year of R876 million.

“These figures demonstrate that this is not fundamentally a struggle against an enterprise without resources. It is a struggle over how the wealth created through workers’ labour is distributed,” said the political party.

Cosatu calls for negotiations

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in Gauteng has called on Astral Foods and Festive Chicken management to return to negotiations with striking employees.

“Cosatu Gauteng calls on Astral Foods and Festive Chicken management to abandon their rigid approach and return to meaningful negotiations with workers and their representatives. The company’s position that workers’ demands are financially unaffordable cannot simply be used to dismiss legitimate concerns about poverty wages, medical assistance and workplace safety. Workers are not asking for favours; they are demanding fair compensation and conditions that respect their humanity.

“We also call on the Department of Employment and Labour to urgently investigate the reported workplace conditions, particularly the provision of protective clothing, occupational health and safety standards, working hours and compliance with labour legislation. The department must ensure that workers are not exposed to hazardous conditions while performing their duties.

“Furthermore, Cosatu Gauteng reminds the employer that workers have a constitutional right to organise, engage in collective bargaining and participate in protected strike action. Management must respect these rights and refrain from any intimidation, victimisation or threats against employees exercising their lawful rights. The Labour Court has already affirmed the workers’ right to participate in the protected strike.

“Cosatu Gauteng calls for an urgent resolution to this dispute that prioritises workers’ interests and restores stability in the workplace. We cannot allow a situation where companies expect workers to produce, process and distribute enormous quantities of products while those same workers struggle to afford basic necessities for themselves and their families.”