R1bn amusement park planned for Durban’s Golden Mile

To be developed in partnership with two Italian amusement engineering firms known for projects at Ferrari World, Universal Studios and Disneyland.

A new amusement park, backed by a R1 billion private investment, is planned for Durban’s beachfront at the former Funworld site, with completion expected in 2027.

eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba said on Wednesday that the Durban Amusement Park forms part of a broader R2 billion private investment programme, alongside the redevelopment of Joe Kools and upgrades to the Elangeni and Maharani hotel precincts – projects the municipality sees as central to its long-term beachfront renewal strategy.

Masithu Consulting and Project Managers (MCPM) has been appointed by the municipality to deliver what Xaba describes as a “modern” urban development project.

The park will be developed in partnership with two Italian amusement engineering firms, well-known for projects at Ferrari World, Universal Studios and Disneyland.

“This project will strengthen Durban’s position as a leading coastal destination and continue to attract visitors to enjoy our warm weather all year round,” Xaba said. Read more Going to KZN for holiday? This is what you need to know The request for proposals for the amusement park was issued in December 2023 and closed in March 2024. According to Xaba, the project sponsor has already invested more than R9 million in early-stage development work, including feasibility studies, technical assessments, financial modelling, legal consultations and other professional services.

Xaba said the R1 billion commitment for the Durban Amusement Park marks an important step in attracting investment to the Golden Mile and supporting the city’s broader beachfront renewal plans.

According to the municipality, the amusement park will feature a mix of globally benchmarked attractions, including a lightning roller coaster, Disco 24, a vertical swing, and a 1 500m2 virtual reality theme park with more than 160 interactive games and global e-sports activations.

There will also be upgrades, such as a neon-lit pedestrian walkways, panoramic viewing decks overlooking the ocean and the city skyline, and themed food courts.

ALSO READ: Why Durban is like the Miami of South Africa

‘In-kind’ public investment

Xaba said MCPM is a 100% black-owned company with more than 17 years’ experience in managing large-scale projects.

The municipality’s contribution is the leasehold land, which Xaba said was classified as an in-kind public investment that improves the project’s bankability and long-term viability.

The city and the developer will operate the development on a 45-year lease.

Xaba said the project is expected to create about 900 construction jobs and more than 500 permanent jobs across operations, guest services and technical support.

The former Funworld, which closed on 1 May 2023, operated on the beachfront for almost five decades. Its lease expired in 2017, and it had been running on a month-to-month basis before its closure.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Durban beachfront gets R380m extension

Golden Mile as a ‘construction site’

The investment represents one of the largest leisure and entertainment developments planned for Durban’s South Beach and central beachfront areas.

The city also owns and operates uShaka Marine World, located near the Durban Harbour entrance.

Although the municipality indicated more than a decade ago that it intended introducing so-called hard rides at uShaka, no progress has been made on those plans, and the city did not comment on whether – or how – the new beachfront amusement park investment could affect uShaka’s development path.

“We are committed to creating an environment where business can thrive,” Xaba said.

“We call on residents, businesses and visitors to work with us in keeping the promenade clean, safe and family-friendly as we welcome this new era of development on our beachfront.”

This article was republished from Moneyweb. Read the original here.