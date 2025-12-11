High summer beauty and swimwear trends for the 2025 beach season

High summer and beauty trends for poolside and seaside this summer. It's all about looking great and feeling confident.

It’s pool lounger time. Well, that is, if Gauteng gets an afternoon without violent thunderstorms soon. But, for Vaalies heading to the beach, it’s time for final preparations before swimwear and cocktails get everyone festive.

Darelle Gardner of Colour Rush salon in Sunninghill said the real preparation begins before the swimsuit even comes out of the cupboard. Waxing remains one of the most effective ways to smooth the skin and keep it that way for weeks.

She said, “People are always surprised by how much more confident they feel once the bumps and razor burn are gone. Waxing gives a calmer, neater finish and you don’t have to think about it again halfway through the holiday.”

She added that even clients who were initially nervous often return because the result is cleaner and more comfortable.

When it comes to beach day make-up, Gardner said that most people do too much.

“A tinted sunscreen, a little on the brows and some waterproof mascara is more than enough. The heat works against heavy foundation and contour. It melts, it moves and it ends up looking worse than wearing nothing at all.”

Face paint, she said, for summer is best to keep light and let the sun and fresh air do the work.

Swimwear, said trend analyst Tanya Nel of Raggle Taggle Gypsy, has seen soft cup costumes continue to grow in popularity because they follow the body’s natural lines.

“They move with you. Nothing feels forced. When a swimsuit is comfortable, people automatically stand better and that confidence reads clearly in a poolside photo.”

Nel said this is especially true for relaxed holiday settings where people want effortlessness.

Underwired costumes serve quite a different purpose, she said.

“Underwire gives shape, lift and definition. It sculpts the body in a way soft cup suits do not. People who prefer sharper lines or have a fuller bust should consider underwires because it offers support and a more polished look.”

She noted that this structure allows for deeper necklines, higher legs and bolder silhouettes because the swimsuit keeps everything safe and in place.

Then, there’s the one piece versus bikini debate which she said depends entirely on mood. Modern one pieces are no longer conservative. Instead, said Nel, they lengthen the body, smooth the torso, and can be strikingly contemporary when paired with high-leg cuts or subtle cut-outs.

A single-piece design can balance coverage with shape in a way that feels elegant and not last century.

Model Keasha Werner wears a Kelso bikini from Edgars. Picture Hein Kaiser

Nel added that full costumes were always reserved for people who felt less confident in a two piece, but with our body positive society, women are allowing themselves to “venture to the waters edge” with how much skin they expose

Bikinis, though, offer freedom she said. Mixing and matching different styles lets each person build their ideal combination and express themselves. A supportive top with a cheeky bottom or a minimal top with a high waist changes the entire silhouette.

“Bikinis are personality driven and impacted by your state of being on any day. Some days you want more skin. Other days you want a little structure. The ability to customise is why bikinis remain a holiday favourite,” Nel said.

Summer looks that won’t break the budget, with Kelso swimwear at Edgars ranging from R159.99 to R329.99. Picture: Hein Kaiser Summer looks that won’t break the budget, with Kelso swimwear at Edgars ranging from R159.99 to R329.99. Picture: Hein Kaiser

Nel added that people are also wearing the standard triangle bikini top in different styles now.

“The social media community have figured out ways to tie the bikini tassels in different styles, allowing you to have one bikini that can be worn in two or three different ways,” she said.

The bottom of a bikini is where the poolside or beach look comes together, she said. Low-rise works well on longer torsos, while mid-rise flatters most shapes and feels secure. High-rise cinches the waist and lengthens the legs. Buttock coverage sets the tone for the day beyond that.

“Cheeky cuts lift visually without feeling too bare and moderate or full coverage bottoms remain a go-to for active beach sessions or family pool days,” she said.

Picture: Hein Kaiser

Dark colours continue to offer a natural slimming effect.

“They absorb light, soften shadows, and create cleaner lines. They look refined, timeless, and flattering on almost every skin tone.”

Swimwear also means showing a lot of skin. Gardner said that dry brushing before showering can smooth the skin quickly for a better summer tone.

“It brightens, it softens and after a few days, the difference is visible. Add a weekly exfoliation and a good moisturiser and suddenly everything looks more even.”

Hydrated skin always photographs better, she added. “Think selfies and people scrolling through your posts, and your skin just feels better under the sun.”

Gardner said that while in minimal clothing, in the sun, remain hydrated because bloating often has nothing to do with swimwear and everything to do with water intake.

“High water content foods like cucumber and celery help the body feel lighter on hot days,” she said.

“Spray tans also remain a reliable confidence boost because a good spray tan smooths uneven tones and makes the body look more sculpted. People step out to summer differently afterwards.”

