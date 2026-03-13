Chiefs’ Velebayi – ‘I need to score’

'I know the statistics are not on my side,' said the 23 year-old winger.

Kaizer Chiefs winger Asanele Velebayi has acknowledged that he still needs to find more end product in an Amakhosi shirt.

The 23 year-old joined Chiefs in August, though he was not able to play for them until October, as Amakhosi had to wait for a decision on an appeal by his former side Cape Town Spurs.

Chiefs’ new signing not off the mark – yet

He has now made eight appearances for Chiefs in all competitions, but has yet to score or assist a goal.

“I have individual goals I set for myself and requirements from the coach,” said Velebayi ahead of Sunday’s Betway Premiership clash with Durban City at FNB Stadium.

“I know the statistics are not on my side. The goal I have set for myself is to score more. I have been trying to create but for me, now I need to score.”

Chiefs have scored just 16 goals in 18 Premiership matches this season, and their title challenge has all but fallen off the rails with three consecutive losses.

“We know we have not been at our best. In our past four games we are not on a good run, we lost all four of them (including a Caf Confederation Cup defeat by Zamalek).

“We are very much prepared, and there is another game on Sunday. Everyone is looking forward to it.”

Velebayi admits there is a stark difference to playing for Chiefs in front of packed stadiums and at Cape Town Spurs where the crowds are usually small.

Velebayi – ‘This is a big brand’

“It is so different, this is a big brand,” he added.

“But it is also positive in a way. It can keep you going if you have a good game. It can also break you down but you don’t want to focus on that. The first thing is to control what you can do on the field. I don’t pay much attention to what is going on outside.”