Chiefs’ Maboe says players still have faith in under-fire coaches

Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Lebohang Maboe has rejected suggestions co-head coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef have lost the dressing room.

Chiefs’ poor run

Amakhosi will play Durban City on Sunday at FNB Stadium in the Betway Premiership, needing to find a way to stop a rot that has seen them lose three league games on the spin.

Amakhosi were also knocked out of the Nedbank Cup and Caf Confederation Cup in February, and their chances of ending up with any silverware are all-but gone.

“There is no such thing,” said Maboe, when asked if Chiefs’ players have lost their faith in the coaching team.

“These are our coaches, our leaders. As players we share the same dream – to help the team get maximum points.

“It is just unfortunate that the past three weeks have damaged the work we had been doing in the past three or four month. But this is the situation we are faced with and we are confident and are working together to turn it around.

“During the course of the week we have been working tirelessly, looking at what has been hurting us and what we need to correct,” added Maboe.

“We have had a bit of time to sit down and look at videos and analyse games. The response from the group has been very positive and we are looking forward to the game on Sunday.”

Maboe – ‘This is a big institute’

Maboe believes that many of Chiefs’ poor results of late have mainly come down to bad luck.

“This is a big institute, it is results driven and we have to win games,” said the former Mamelodi Sundowns star.

“I think we have just been unfortunate to be quite honest and haven’t been getting the results we deserved. We have created the most chances (in the league) but we haven’t converted. I would say we are getting there.”

Durban City sit two points clear of Chiefs heading into Sunday’s game. The KZN side have had plenty of coaching turmoil this campaign. Gavin Hunt was sacked in December and Sinethemba Badela left the club almost as quickly as he arrived.

Assistant coach Pitso Dladla has taken over as head coach for now, and last weekend took City into the Nedbank Cup semifinals, with a penalty shootout win over Golden Arrows.

City have also won two and drawn one of their last three league games.

“They are coming in very confident … we know we are coming up against a motivated team,” added Maboe.

“But for us personally it is about playing for the badge, for millions of fans out there … we have to start putting actions into words, we want to turn a corner and it has to start on Sunday.”