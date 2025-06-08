R6.4 billion for Polokwane

The DA in council said the budget speech was the same story, but with different characters.

The Limpopo’s Polokwane municipality has tabled a pro-poor budget of R6.4 billion, but the municipality’s dream of becoming a metro is marred by acute water challenges, involving billions of rands.

The council, with a population of nearly 1.2 million, is paying R22 million each month to the Lepelle Northern Water Board, a state-owned water utility under the national Department of Water and Sanitation.

The utility is responsible for the bulk water supply in Limpopo.

Although the municipality’s mayor, Makoro John Mpe, unveiled several multi-year aggressive plans to thwart the water shortages, opposition parties such as the EFF and the DA voiced dissenting views.

During the passing of his 2025/26 budget vote speech at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Thursday, Makoro, as he is affectionately known in local government and ANC politics in Limpopo, said his budget was underpinned by three key priority areas- driving inclusive growth and job creation, aleviating poverty and tackling the high cost of living as well as building Polokwane as a capable, ethical and developmental state.

He said these priorities will serve as a guiding blueprint for the work his council shall undertake.

“I am pleased to announce that Polokwane municipality has adopted a R6.4 billion budget for the 2025/26 financial year.

“This exuberant budget is projected to grow to approximately R7 billion in the next two years. This positions us well on the path toward achieving our vision of becoming a metropolitan city,” said Makoro, smiling from ear to ear.

The mayor, who recently won a third term as ANC Peter Mokaba regional chair for a third term, said approximately R823 million of the budget will be allocated to capital projects, with 83% of it directed towards critical infrastructure developments such as roads, water and sanitation, energy services and community services.

This allocation, he said, reflects on the municipality’s focus on strengthening service delivery capacity and improving the quality of life for all the residents of Polokwane.

Where the money is going

The total service delivery capital budget for the 2025/26 financial year, Makoro said, would be allocated as follows:

Water and Sanitation: R370.9 million,

Roads and Stormwater: R88.7 million,

Electricity: R107.6 million, and

Refuse removal: R36.7 million.

“In terms of revenue, Polokwane collected over R2.280 billion in the 2023/2024 financial year (excluding VAT refunds from SARS), an increase from R2.153 billion in the previous year.

This, he said, was a positive sign of improved financial discipline and enhanced revenue strategies.

For the 2025/26 financial year, Makoro said his municipality would implement tariff adjustments.

He said these increases were necessary to maintain consistent service delivery, especially in the face of economic pressures and utility cost escalations from primary service providers.

Water increased by a block percentage ranging from 10.2% to 11.2%, depending on consumption levels, while other municipal services were adjusted by 6%.

Rates and taxes increased by 3% for residential properties, agricultural land, public service infrastructure, and public benefit organisations.

Out of touch with reality

The DA in the council said his speech was the same story, but with different characters.

“The reality on the ground does not seem to hit the mayor. He talked extensively about economic activity in the city, but how is this possible when we have pothole ridden roads, pitch dark streets, including large parts of the CBD and most suburbs.

“Crime is out of control, and we are standing by doing nothing. It is obvious the mayor and his team have no clear plan to tackle these matters,” said DA council caucus leader Jacques Joubert on Friday.

