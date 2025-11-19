SA-developed drone to shine at G20

Defence company Milkor to show off its 380 while its development focus moves to the bigger 780.

As leaders from all over the world converge in South Africa for the G20 Summit, local companies get an opportunity to showcase their products to potential buyers from various countries. They can view the products themselves and decide whether their countries should acquire them.

This is exactly what Milkor, a South African defence and aerospace company, will be doing, according to Daniël du Plessis, director of marketing and communications.

The company has been working closely with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) and the industry body for South Africa’s aerospace, maritime and defence sectors, AMD, to make the best use of the opportunities the G20 offers.

“The dtic has already hosted several exhibitions for potential investors, including the South African Export Symposium and Expo held last month at Gallagher Estate in Midrand,” Du Plessis says.

The Milkor 380

Milkor’s G20 marketing will focus especially on its Milkor 380, the largest drone yet developed on the African continent, developed entirely in South Africa and ideal for border control, intelligence gathering and reconnaissance, according to Du Plessis.

The drone, which completed its first test flight in September 2023, can fly more than 4 000km non-stop with an endurance of 30 hours, making it ideal for long-distance missions and allowing for extended loiter times over target areas.

It can fly at an altitude of 30 000 feet, providing a strategic vantage point for surveillance while remaining beyond the reach of many ground-based threats, adds Du Plessis.

The Milkor 380’s maximum payload of 220kg allows it to carry sophisticated sensors and cameras, ensuring it can perform high-level intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations.

It is versatile, with a cruising speed of between 110 and 150km/h and a maximum speed of 250km/h, giving operators the necessary flexibility depending on mission requirements. The aircraft has a wingspan of 18.6m and is nine metreslong.

Military and civilian application

According to the company, the Milkor 380 represents a significant leap forward in unmanned systems technology.

“Designed for versatility and reliability, it addresses a wide range of operational needs in both military and civilian contexts. As global leaders convene in South Africa for the G20, this unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) highlights how local innovation can contribute to international security dialogues, particularly in areas like maritime domain awareness and counterterrorism.”

It has a range of applications, including border surveillance.

“Equipped with high-resolution sensors, it can monitor vast frontiers in real time, detecting illegal crossings, smuggling and poaching activities, with minimal human risk. In intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations, its long endurance and modular payloads enable persistent monitoring of dynamic environments, providing actionable intelligence for decision-makers.”

Maritime surveillance is another key strength, particularly relevant for coastal nations like South Africa, Milkor notes.

The UAV can patrol exclusive economic zones, track illegal fishing vessels, and support search-and-rescue missions over expansive ocean areas. It allows for effective operation in adverse weather conditions, further enhancing maritime security.

In combat situations, the Milkor 380 can carry light precision munitions for targeted engagements.

“This feature supports counter-insurgency operations, allowing for rapid response to threats while minimising collateral damage,” the company says.

Orders

According to Du Plessis, Milkor has already received several orders for the 380 from the Middle East. The company is currently training operators for these buyers and providing support for the deployment of the delivered aircraft.

Several countries in Africa are also showing strong interest.

These first sales establish a solid foundation for the industrialisation of the product.

Next up, the Milkor 780

Milkor has now shifted its focus to the next project – the Milkor 780, which it wants to unveil next year at the Africa Aerospace and Defence Expo.

This aircraft will be able to fly continuously for longer, at a higher altitude, with greater capability to carry weapons and other equipment.

The wingspan will be 22m, compared with the 380’s 18.6m, and it will have a payload capacity of 5.7 tonnes, compared with the 380’s 1.5 tonnes.

“It’s the same concept, just bigger,” Du Plessis says. “It’s a completely new airframe design, but the building blocks are the same.”

Du Plessis adds that it is necessary to continue development to retain Milkor’s highly specialised staff. The firm, with its head office in Centurion and a manufacturing facility in Cape Town, is growing rapidly and currently employs 550 people.

This article was republished from Moneyweb. Read the original here.