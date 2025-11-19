These Gauteng areas face weekend power outages despite G20 electricity promises

City Power's scheduled maintenance will see power outages across multiple regions during the G20 summit weekend

Gauteng residents are scheduled to experience power outages during the G20 Leaders’ Summit weekend, despite Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s assurance approximately two weeks ago that the province would enjoy uninterrupted electricity supply during this period.

While briefing the media on Gauteng’s state of readiness for the G20 Summit, Lesufi outlined what he described as a comprehensive energy security plan. “In terms of electricity, a comprehensive and resilient energy plan is now in place to secure an uninterrupted power supply for the upcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit, but also for the overall energy supply to residents and businesses in our province,” he said.

Lesufi further explained that backup systems had been put in place.

“We’ve installed emergency generators that in case of power failure, these generators can come to our rescue,” he said. “We have monitored the energy power at OR Tambo International Airport, the ICC and key hotels so that during the summit and beyond, we don’t have energy challenges that can disrupt in our province.”

ALSO READ: Union Buildings goes dark ahead of G20 summit, widespread outage in Tshwane

‘Uninterrupted’ energy supply criticised

Many interpreted Lesufi’s statements as a promise that both the G20 venue precinct and the rest of Gauteng would remain operational without electricity outages. The DA was quick to criticise this announcement.

DA MP Solly Msimanga described the premier’s assurance as misleading to residents.

“Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s announcement that the City of Johannesburg’s water and electricity supply will remain secure and uninterrupted throughout the G20 Summit is a slap in the face of many residents who are facing severe service delivery issues,” Msimanga said.

He accused Lesufi of prioritising short-term solutions more than sustainable fixes.

“Instead of finding lasting solutions to the ongoing plight of Gauteng citizens, which includes water and electricity outages, potholes, and decaying infrastructure, Lesufi has once again opted for quick fixes designed to grab headlines,” Msimanga said.

City Power announces multiple planned outages

Despite the premier’s assurances, City Power has announced several planned power interruptions scheduled for the G20 weekend and the days leading up to it, citing essential maintenance work across multiple regions.

Midrand region affected by multiple interruptions

In Midrand’s Region A, City Power has scheduled a planned power interruption at New Road Substation for Thursday, 20 November 2025, from 8am until 4pm.

The interruption will affect several areas including:

Carlswald,

Norfolk,

Noordwyk Extensions 54 and 82,

New Road, Sandridge Village,

Data Park, Meadway Mews,

Holdings 125,

the Fire Station,

Sandridge Shopping Centre, and

Midridge Park.

Affected streets include 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th, 9th, 11th, 13th, 14th and parts of 8th Road, as well as parts of Lever Road, Harry Galaun and Van Heerden Road, and Segal, Invicta and Monroe roads.

Both Midrand Primary School and Midrand High School will also be affected, along with Matuka Close.

Also on Thursday, 20 November 2025, City Power has scheduled maintenance at Bekker Switching Station from 9am until 5pm.

This interruption will affect:

Waterfall Business Park,

BP filling station,

Bekker Street between Le-Roux and Allandale Road, and

Thornhill Office Park.

On Sunday, 23 November 2025, Waterfall Substation will undergo maintenance from 9am until 5pm.

This will affect:

parts of Richards Drive,

parts of Le-Roux Avenue,

parts of Old Pretoria Road,

Glaxo, Capitol Hill, and

Morkels Close.

ALSO READ: Johannesburg municipality threatens service disconnections during festive season

Southern Johannesburg regions face weekend outages

In Region F under Reuven SDC, City Power has scheduled a planned power interruption at Market Boundary Substation for Saturday, 22 November 2025, from 8am until 4pm.

The outage will affect:

City Deep,

City Deep Hostel,

Prolecon, and

Heidelberg Road.

On Sunday, 23 November 2025, Selby Substation will undergo maintenance from 8am until 4pm, affecting several streets including:

Laub Street,

Roper Street,

Hulbert Street,

Fennell Road,

Newton Street, and

Rosettenville Road.

Randburg areas scheduled for Thursday interruptions

In Randburg’s Region B, a planned power interruption at Khanyisa Substation is scheduled for Thursday, 20 November 2025, from 8am until 4pm.

This will affect:

Bryanston,

Lyme Park,

Cowdray Park Extension 1,

Bryanston Extension 8,

Bryanston Extensions 64 and 75, and

Bryanston Extension 95.

Additionally, Randburg Substation will undergo maintenance on Thursday, 20 November 2025, from 9am until 5pm, affecting parts of Ferndale.

City Power outages advisory

City Power stated that all interruptions are necessary to conduct essential network maintenance as part of the utility’s programme to improve service.

The company has urged customers to always treat their electricity supply points as live, “as the supply may be restored at any time”.

Furthermore, the power utility expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by these interruptions.

NOW READ: OR Tambo International Airport faces chaos before G20