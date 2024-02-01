SA digital platform workers face discrimination and safety threats – report

Survey reveals that food delivery and e-hailing workers are regularly exposed to violent crime.

South African workers are increasingly facing discrimination and safety threats on digital platforms – according to the fifth Fairwork South Africa Ratings 2023 report.

The Oxford University survey assesses working conditions on digital labour platforms across various sectors including ride-hailing, food delivery, home maintenance and domestic services.

Uber, Uber Eats, Mr D, Home Plus and Sweep South were rated based on fair pay, conditions, contracts, management and representation.

Risky business

The report notes that while food delivery and ride-hailing workers are regularly exposed to violent crime, such as robbery and car hijacking, domestic workers face challenges in relation to customer treatment.

It further reveals that in some instances, domestic workers have been asked to perform household tasks they aren’t comfortable with, sometimes without payment.

“Workers across different sectors of the platform economy have reported risking their safety simply to earn a sufficient income,” said Fairwork’s Dr Tobias Kuttler.

He noted that although some platforms had taken steps to address identified risks, their measures were not entirely successful.

“Our analysis shows that, despite some platforms implementing improvements through the years, more still needs to be done to ensure fair working conditions of platform workers in the country,” said Fairwork’s Dr Murali Shanmugavelan.

“Most importantly, the issues of workers’ safety and of collective representation rights emerge as areas that need further attention and improvement,” he added.

Tough economy

While platform work is a primary source of income for many, others use it as side hustle to make extra cash. Rising living costs have forced many to explore ways to supplement their income outside their regular 9 to 5.

“In the past few years, the economic environment in South Africa has been further challenged by high rates of inflation and fuel prices,” Kuttler echoed.

“As such, workers find it even more difficult to earn a minimum or living wage when their work-related costs, which severely impacts their take-home pay, are taken into consideration,” he added.

‘Nothing inevitable’

Oxford University’s Prof Mark Graham believes the sector could be better, explaining that platforms have substantial control over the nature of jobs they mediate.

“There’s nothing inevitable about working conditions in the platform economy,” he said.

“Workers who find their jobs through these platforms are ultimately still workers, and there is no basis for denying them the key rights and protections that their counterparts in the formal sector have long enjoyed,” he added.