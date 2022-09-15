SA Drivers: Men brake better, while women keep to speed limits

Citizen Reporter

Discovery’s new driving trends data released today reveals that people can save between 13% and 14% of their commuting time on their trips if they choose to start driving before 7am or after 8am.

The data also highlights that men brake more smoothly and tend to use their cellphones less often than women when driving, while women are better at taking corners and staying within the speed limit.

Discovery Insure’s driving trends, are an analysis of the driving behaviour of over 230 000 personal and commercial Discovery Insure Vitality Drive clients from between January 2019 and March 2022.

“Our data also confirms that people today are driving less frequently, compared to pre-pandemic driving levels,” says Precious Nduli, Head of Marketing and Technical Marketing at Discovery Insure.

It highlights that people currently embark on an average of 60 trips per month, which is 10 fewer trips per month than prior to 2020. This equates to 14% less trips per month since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, although this figure appears to be gradually increasing back to pre-covid levels.

Friday is the most popular day to drive

People currently drive on 15 days in the month with an average distance of 12km per trip. Fridays are the most popular day to drive, and Sundays are the least popular.

Interestingly, Discovery Insure’s Work From Home Index, which was released recently, revealed that Friday was the least popular day to go to work which means that people who are driving on Fridays are likely to be driving to places other than their place of work.

As for total road trips, the data shows that an average South African driver will, over their entire lifetime of driving, travel 13.3 times around the circumference of the Earth. If this driving was continuous, a driver would be traveling non-stop for 1.5 years in total – or spending the equivalent of 13 149 hours on the road.

Vitality Drive is a unique driver behaviour programme that rewards clients for driving well through a range of incentives, including offering clients the most competitive cash back on fuel spend in the market. Vitality Drive uses the latest vehicle telematics technology to collect real-time information about clients’ driving behaviour.

“Our Vitality Drive clients start each day with 25 points. Points are then deducted throughout the day for poor driving behaviours such as harsh acceleration, braking, cornering, cell phone use and speeding,” explains Nduli.

“The programme employs the principle of loss aversion to encourage clients to drive well.”

Additional insights gleaned from Discovery Insure’s driving trends show that semigration (i.e people relocating to a different town within the borders of the same country), specifically from Gauteng to the Western Cape was up 33% from 2020 to 2021.

“We measured semigration by looking at changes to our Discovery Insure clients’ place of residence,” adds Nduli.

“One cannot help but wonder if the increased flexibility offered by remote and hybrid working models which developed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, is potentially the main reason for the notable increase in semigration.”

People drive faster in the mornings than in the afternoons

Nduli says that another insight revealed by the data was that people who start a trip between 3am and 5am spend more time on the road as these trips tend to be for longer distances.

However, trips shorter than 20km tend to take longer per km driven than those trips where the average distance travelled is over 500km.

These shorter trips possibly tend to be on urban roads with lower speed limits, greater traffic congestion and in areas with many traffic lights, leading to slower journeys overall.

Nduli adds that people drive 11% faster between 6am and 10am, compared to trips made between 4pm and 8pm, which may indicate that traffic congestion is worse in the afternoon than in the morning.