SA’s fibre network: Octotel takes top spot from Metrofibre

In a significant shift in the country’s fibre landscape, Octotel has displaced Metrofibre as the highest-rated fibre network operator, according to the latest survey by the Internet Service Providers’ Association (Ispa).

The Ispa survey, conducted in August 2024, gathered opinions from 44 internet service providers (ISPs) on their experiences with fibre network operators (FNOs).

The results show a slight improvement in ISP perceptions of FNOs over the past six months, with Octotel emerging as the top-rated operator.

ISP improvement

Ispa chair, Sasha Booth-Beharilal said there has been a slight improvement in ISP perceptions of FNOs over the last six months.

“While the trend is encouraging, it’s clear this upward trajectory needs speeding up.”

The survey evaluated 38 FNOs, with eight operators receiving the most ratings: Octotel, Liquid Intelligent Networks, Openserve, Metrofibre, Link Africa, Frogfoot, Dark Fibre Africa, and Vumatel. Liquid Intelligent Networks showed significant improvement, jumping from fifth to second place, while Openserve recovered from a slump to secure third place.

Changes in perception

Metrofibre and Link Africa, previously in first and second place respectively, dropped to fourth and fifth positions.

Frogfoot maintained its sixth-place ranking, while Dark Fibre Africa and Vumatel switched places at the bottom of the top eight.

Ispa’s report highlights the strengths and weaknesses of each major FNO.

“Octotel’s reliability and software systems were consistently highly rated, as were Openserve’s reliability and network value. Metrofibre’s staff and business processes were viewed as strengths, while Liquid’s technical capability improved significantly.”

Smaller FNO

Smaller FNOs, such as Comtel and FibreGeeks, received higher ratings than all top eight FNOs, indicating potential for growth and partnership opportunities.

To improve, FNOs must streamline support and resolve common issues, ISPA advises. “FNOs must provide processes and adequate staff capacity to resolve issues impacting end-user customer service,” Booth-Beharilal emphasised.

Key ISPs in SA include Telkom; Vodacom; MTN; Openserve; Afrihost; Axxess; Web Africa; and RSAWeb.

