Sectors showing growth in job opportunities in SA

“A skills audit across the sectors is of paramount importance to be able to balance the supply and demand of critical skills that could fast-track the economic activities for our youth.”

Youth unemployment is still one of the biggest concerns in South Africa.

This is despite the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) for the fourth quarter of 2024 showing that unemployment decreased for the second consecutive quarter.

Now, some sectors in the country have been declining, while some have shown significant job growth.

Sectors showing growth

Nkosinathi Mahlangu, Momentum Group’s Youth Employment Portfolio Head, told The Citizen that sectors such as agriculture and retail showed growth in the first and third quarters due to seasonal work opportunities.

“We appreciate the growth in the finance and manufacturing sectors in the fourth quarter.

“The finance and manufacturing sectors have seen notable job growth, adding 232 000 and 41 000 jobs, respectively. However, job losses in agriculture, mining, and construction reflect ongoing structural challenges that disproportionately affect young and vulnerable workers.

Sector-specific opportunities

He added that sector-specific opportunities need to be identified, and a certain percentage of that needs to be strategically ring-fenced for SA youth.

“The R9 billion infrastructure project announced at the State of the National Address could be another area to combat and reduce youth unemployment for the next three years.”

“Entrepreneurial interventions and support are needed as catalysts for youth to actively participate in the economy since job placement is not the only pathway available and to help SA reach the targeted 3% economic growth that the president spoke about.”

Barriers preventing young people

When asked what the barriers preventing people from entering the job market are and what urgent interventions are needed.

He said, “Apart from the obvious lack of work experience, the misalignment between the skills acquired and job opportunities is a major barrier, as this poses a challenge when graduates need to apply for vacancies.”

“On the other hand, technical and artisan career pathways are not presented enough as alternatives to employability.”

Matric results are up, but will jobs follow?

He raised the question of where the class of 2024 will go next after achieving record-breaking results.

“Sona laid out plans to curb youth unemployment, from the Graduate Recruitment Scheme to increased funding for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and infrastructure projects.”

“But are these interventions enough to create sustainable opportunities, or will they remain well-intentioned policies that fail to deliver real change?”

Education is a start, but not a guarantee

Mahlangu said the higher pass rates are encouraging, but a certificate alone does not create opportunity.

“Many young people who do not qualify for university are left in limbo, unaware of alternative pathways such as Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges or learnerships.”

“TVET institutions were highlighted in SONA as a key solution for producing artisans and technical professionals, yet many still see them as a Plan B rather than a viable career path.”

Start in high school

He added that to shift this mindset, exposure to TVET careers must start in schools, equipping students in Grades 10-12 with practical insights into earning potential and career prospects.

Stronger industry partnerships through apprenticeships, mentorships and school-based enterprise programmes will also ensure young people make informed choices.

“SONA 2025 also announced 235,000 work opportunities through initiatives like SAYouth.mobi, a significant step.”

“However, temporary work is not the same as sustainable employment. Too often, these programmes lack transparency on retention and career progression.”

“How many of these roles offer a living wage? How many transitions into permanent employment?”

The role of business in bridging the gap

Mahlangu added that the private sector has a direct stake in solving youth unemployment, not just as a corporate responsibility but as an economic necessity.

“Businesses already serve young people as consumers; they should also engage them as future employees, entrepreneurs and innovators.”

“Making entry-level opportunities, bursaries and learnerships more visible is key. Too often, young jobseekers are unaware of corporate-sponsored training programmes.”

“Digital outreach, awareness campaigns, and skills-based incentives, such as discounted mobile data or financial services for completing accredited training, could help bridge this gap.”

