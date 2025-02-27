Mining firms in Nkangala accused of failing to uplift communities

Mpumalanga’s mining firms face backlash for failing to implement legally binding social labour plans, leaving communities without promised improvements.

Mining companies operating in Mpumalanga’s Nkangala district are accused of failing to improve the lives of communities, a legal requirement in their mining rights.

Traditional leaders and the community said this to parliament’s portfolio committee on mineral and petroleum resources during an oversight visit to eMalahleni this week.

‘They must do what they promised’

Committee chair Mikateko Mahlaule said it was unacceptable for companies to make commitments just to acquire mining rights, but fail to live up to their promises.

“We are determined to ensure social labour plans (SLPs) are implemented. It is the law and they must do what they promised to do in terms of the law,” said Mahlaule.

“The committee was told that the companies were failing to implement their SLPs.

“SLPs are an important requirement by the department of mineral and petroleum resources when considering applications for mining rights. An SLP becomes a binding legal document once mining rights have been awarded.”

Mining firm failures

Bongani Nkosi, a community leader in the small mining town of Phola near Ogies, said mining companies in his area had been failing to improve the lives of residents for a long time.

Nkosi said several communities had approached him to report the mining firms’ failure to comply with their SLP.

“The law requires companies to publish the SLP on their website, but they do not, fearing they might expose themselves.”

Mining Affected Communities United in Action (Macua) spokesperson Magnificent Mndebele said he was aware that some mining companies were not complying with the SLPs.

‘Silencing Communities’

He accused the committee of deliberately excluding Macua during their recent oversight visit to Mpumalanga.

“It is yet another attempt by officials to silence communities while continuing to protect the interests of the mining elite,” he said.

Mining expert David van Wyk said: “Our SLPs are hardly ever adhered to. Communities all over the country suffer as a consequence and they should push the portfolio committee to investigate nationwide.”

Department of mineral resources and energy spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi had not responded to questions at the time of publishing.

