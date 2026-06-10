Volkswagen Polo makes one-millionth local production history

Since production started in 1996, 4 803 424 units have been made for the local and export markets.

Volkswagen Group Africa has celebrated another milestone of one-million current generation facelift Polos produced at its plant in the Eastern Cape.

The unit, a Smokey Grey GTI, left the factory in the town previously known as Uitenhage earlier this week bound for the local market.

Records mounting

Along with the pre-facelift model that entered production nearly a decade ago, the sixth generation or AW Polo accounts for 21% of all iterations made at the plant since 1996.

Including the Polo Classic and Playa, both rebadged Seat Cordobas, 4 803 424 units have now been made at the facility over the last two decades.

In April, the brand celebrated its 500 000th exported unit bound for the United Kingdom.

Exclusively made in South Africa

Since 2024 when production in Spain wrapped, the Polo is produced exclusively in South Africa for 38 market, bar model specific versions produced in China and Brazil.

“This milestone is a proud moment for all of us at Volkswagen Group Africa and reflects the dedication and passion of our employees over many years,” Volkswagen Production Director, Urich Schwabe, said in a statement.

“Producing one million Polos highlights the trust that global markets place in the quality of vehicles built in South Africa. It also reinforces the Polo’s legacy as one of the most loved and successful models produced at our plant”.

Staying past 2030

Last updated in 2021, the AW will undergo a second round of updates this year as the all-electric ID. Polo won’t be coming to South Africa.

“We will keep it fresh. The car runs well. It’s a good entry into the brand, Volkswagen Brand CEO, Thomas Schäfer, told Autocar about extending the Polo’s lifecycle.

Reportedly, production will last past 2030 for markets where the ID. Polo won’t be offered in.

“While they still play Boney M at Christmas in South Africa, this market will have Polo,” Schäfer later told CAR Magazine at the IAA in Munich.

Next?

Aside from the Polo and Polo Vivo, the brand will soon debut the Tengo as the third model produced at the plant ahead of sales starting next year.

The South African-version of the South American Tera and Skoda Kylaq sold in India, the Tengo uses the same platform as the Polo, and will most likely have the same powertrain options.

Rumours have also continued that a fourth model could also be made, namely the incoming Tukan half-ton bakkie will soon be revealed in South America.

Incoming Tukan has been strongly hinted for local production at Volkswagen’s plant in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Noticias Automotivas on X

“With the Tengo having been the third product for so long, we also need to look at what is happening next. A [half-ton] bakkie is probably the most viable next,” Volkswagen South Africa Managing Director, Martina Biene, told The Citizen last year.

“The reason is that it will be based on the MQB A0 platform, and with [the availability] of this platform becoming more limited, it is a very good option,” Biene said.