Societal expectations one of the causes of mental health problems

About 350 million people worldwide suffer from depression, while an estimated 700 000 people take their own lives.

Data focusing on years 2018 to 2023 shows an increase in mental health risk cases related to men. Picture: iStock

There has been an increase in mental health risk cases related to men, while there has been a decrease in cases related to women.

With July being mental health awareness month, data by Life Health Solutions shows that these mental health cases are caused by several factors, including financial instability.

Safia Joseph, Life Health Solutions psychologist, says the findings in the data underscore the critical need for proactive mental health support within the South African corporate workplace.

“Employers have a responsibility to foster a culture of wellbeing and provide resources that empower employees to navigate personal and professional challenges.”

A rise in mental health cases

The data focuses on years 2018 to 2023, which showed a rise in mental health risk cases. The individuals identified pose a safety risk to themselves, other people, and their organisations. The risks can range from suicidal thoughts, substance abuse and financial instability.

The data suggests that some of the factors that has caused a hike in the number of mental health cases related to men include societal expectations. It is also important to consider the stigma surrounding men’s mental health, which may lead to underreporting and a reluctance to seek help.

More young people face mental health challenges

The data shows that individuals aged between 30 and 39 constituted the largest group presenting with mental health risk, while 10.78% were under the age of 19.

Joseph says the data shows a marked increase in dependents of employees experiencing mental health risks, highlighting the far-reaching impact of workplace stress on families.

Mental health could be the next global pandemic

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that globally one in every four people will be impacted by mental illness at some point in their lives.

An approximate 350 million people worldwide suffer from depression and WHO estimates that each year an estimated 700 000 people take their own lives – compared to 619 000 people killed by malaria.

Dr Jessica Hutchings, head of prevention at Rand Mutual Assurance says there has been a growing demand for mental health services in the country.

There has been an increased awareness and understanding of mental health issues, changing attitudes towards seeking help for mental health problems and a recognition of the importance of mental wellbeing.

Covid increased mental health awareness

Hutchings believes the Covid pandemic has had a profound impact on drawing attention to mental health issues, with the first year of the pandemic seeing the prevalence of anxiety and depression increasing by 25%.

“I think after Covid and the impact we saw it had from a psychosocial perspective from people living on their own and not being able to interact with others has created a lot more awareness around mental health.”

Drivers of mental health challenges

Joseph identifies several key drivers behind the rise in risk cases.

Suicidal risk remained the most prevalent consequence of the risk cases driven mainly by depression, stress, and relationship difficulties. The year 2023 saw an increase in stress, relationship issues, bereavement, anxiety, domestic violence, and difficulties adjusting to life changes as contributing factors.

