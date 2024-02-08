Sona 2024: SANDF presence not for free

This year's Sona will follow the full ceremonial format with active military involvement.

This year’s Sona will follow the same ceremonial format as with previous years. Above, military presence during Parliament opening in 2017. Picture: Gallo Images

Attention! As the country gears up to hear what President Cyril Ramaphosa has in store, the military is already painting the Mother City in green.

Ramaphosa will deliver the State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Cape Town tonight.

While the patriotic display of a military procession may be intriguing for many, it certainly doesn’t come cheap.

A significant portion of the R6.5 million budget allocated for this year’s Sona will go towards paying for the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

Monetary march

The army doesn’t make free appearances, there are costs involved.

Whenever the military is deployed, a monetary figure is determined and funds allocated accordingly.

This year’s Sona will include a full ceremonial format, with the SANDF playing a significant role in the proceedings.

Here’s what took a large slice of the multi-million rand budget:

Bells and whistles

Members of the SANDF will form a Military Guard of Honour alongside President Ramaphosa’s route to the Cape Town City Hall.

Once the President and his guests have walked past the red carpet, a state ceremonial will follow.

This includes performance of the national anthem by the military band, a 21-gun salute and a fly-past by the South African Airforce – setting the tone for the President’s address.

Public involvement

Meanwhile, the public will again be part of the ceremonial proceedings.

In addition to the traditional military protocol, a junior guard of honour will also be formed by a group of 100 pupils from the Western Cape.

“Including them in the proceedings introduces them to the principles of democracy and the institutions that uphold it,” said Speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, during a media briefing.

Eminent persons nominated by provincial speakers will also be part of the proceedings. These include “distinguished” South Africans with remarkable achievements, and individuals recognised for making meaningful contributions to society.