Sona 2024: Get into ‘promises, promises’ mood with hilarious Bouwer Bosch skit [WATCH]

Pomp and promises: Ahead of the State of the Nation Address (Sona) and the elections, take a look at this hilarious skit on ANC promises.

Comedian Bouwer Bosch in ‘Election Promises Meeting’. Will the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening, 8 February just be more promises? Photo: YouTube screengrab/ This is Sketchy

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be delivering his last State of the Nation Address (Sona) at 7pm tonight at the Cape Town City Hall before South Africans head to the polls later this year to make their mark.

Ramaphosa will be given the full treatment of a 21-gun salute in front of Nelson Mandela’s statue to mark 30 years of democracy in South Africa.

According to Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, the president – who is apparently suffering from a nasty bout of flu – is expected to announce the 2024 elections date within 15 days of delivering his EFF-less Sona.

Get into the ‘Sona and elections promises mood’…

Just to get into the “promises promises” mood for tonight, as well as the election which will take “who knows when”, sit back and enjoy the antics of comedy trio Bouwer Bosch, Themba Robin and Reggie Peace in Election Promises Meeting.

The plot? After so many years of promises, it’s difficult for the African National Congress (ANC) to come up with fresh new promises the public will believe…

WATCH: ‘Elections Promises Meeting’

In a nutshell: Broken Sona 2023 promises

In 2023, the president focused on four key points of concern in his Sona. Take a look at how our parliament has done in fulfilling these promises over the past 12 months…

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be delivering his Sona 2024 speech on Thursday evening, 8 February. Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Load shedding crisis

The empty promise: A minister of electricity would be appointed to take full responsibility for overseeing all aspects of addressing the country’s crippling electricity crisis.

What changed? Despite the appointment of Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as electricity minister, 2023 turned into Eskom’s worst load shedding disaster in the country’s history of blackouts…with more than 6 800 hours shed by the beginning of December.

Cost of living

The empty promise: The R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant would continue until 2025 and other social grants would be increased to combat deepening poverty;

What changed? Despite these grants an estimated 13.8 million South Africans live below the food poverty line.

Unemployment

The empty promise: Unemployment would be addressed through the expansion of the Employment Tax Incentive and further recruiting by the Social Employment Fund.

What changed? Unemployment sat at 31.9% at the end of Q3 2023, with 47% of South Africans reliant on a social grant.

Crime and corruption

The empty promise: Strengthening the ranks of the South African Police Service (Saps) and increasing visible policing to prevent crime; as well as increase the capacity at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

What changed? The crime statistics for Q3 of 2023, showed South Africa’s per capita murder rate for 2022/2023 was the highest in 20 years.

