Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Avatar photo

By Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

8 Feb 2024

07:49 pm

Sona 2024: Black Coffee makes first public appearance since plane accident

DJ Black Coffee is attending the State of the Nation Address (Sona) along with his son.

Black Coffee attends Sona 2024

DJ Black Coffee is attending the Sona 2024 in Cape town following his recent plane accident. Photo: X @RealBlackCoffee

Black Coffee has made his first public appearance since being involved in an airplane accident.

The internationally renowned DJ is attending the 2024 State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Cape Town, which is happening tonight at the City Hall.

The videos and snaps of Black Coffee in his cervical collar at the Sona are doing the rounds on social media.

DJ Black Coffee injured in plane accident

The DJ sustained serious injuries in an airplane accident in January this year while he was travelling from Florianopolis, in Brazil, to Argentina.

The statement released by his team after the accident stated that he suffered severe blows to his body.

“It resulted in unforeseen complications and left him with some injuries,” it read.

A few days later, Black Coffee announced on his social media platform that he was safely back home.

ALSO READ: Sona 2024: Get into ‘promises, promises’ mood with hilarious Bouwer Bosch skit [WATCH]

Other Mzansi celebs attending Sona 2024?

Other Mzansi celebrities attending this year’s Sona, include the TV presenter Penny Lebyane.

Posting snaps on her social media platforms, Penny said her Sona outfit was inspired by a generation of iconic women.

She added: “The 1956 fashion can be a powerful statement; it’s a language #IAmWinnieMandela #SONA2024 #30YrsOfDemocracy.”

NOW READ: WATCH: ‘Election season is such a wild time’ – Cyril Ramaphosa joins Tyla’s Water dance challenge

Read more on these topics

Black Coffee sona Sona 2024

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Burning man seen running in Ekurhuleni parking lot
Local Soccer Bafana v Nigeria – Four key battles
Local News KZN lightning strike: 1 child dead and 2 in hospital
News Ramaphosa extends Kieswetter’s stay at Sars for ‘orderly transition’
Elections ANC will struggle in KZN – experts

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe