Sona 2024: Black Coffee makes first public appearance since plane accident

DJ Black Coffee is attending the State of the Nation Address (Sona) along with his son.

DJ Black Coffee is attending the Sona 2024 in Cape town following his recent plane accident. Photo: X @RealBlackCoffee

Black Coffee has made his first public appearance since being involved in an airplane accident.

The internationally renowned DJ is attending the 2024 State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Cape Town, which is happening tonight at the City Hall.

The videos and snaps of Black Coffee in his cervical collar at the Sona are doing the rounds on social media.

DJ Black Coffee injured in plane accident

The DJ sustained serious injuries in an airplane accident in January this year while he was travelling from Florianopolis, in Brazil, to Argentina.

The statement released by his team after the accident stated that he suffered severe blows to his body.

“It resulted in unforeseen complications and left him with some injuries,” it read.

A few days later, Black Coffee announced on his social media platform that he was safely back home.

Grammy award winning DJ and producer, Nkosinathi Maphumulo, popularly known as DJ Black Coffee is attending this year’s State of The Nation Address #SONA2024, together with his son, in Cape Town.



Maphumulo was recently reported to have been involved in an accident.

Other Mzansi celebs attending Sona 2024?

Other Mzansi celebrities attending this year’s Sona, include the TV presenter Penny Lebyane.

Posting snaps on her social media platforms, Penny said her Sona outfit was inspired by a generation of iconic women.

She added: “The 1956 fashion can be a powerful statement; it’s a language #IAmWinnieMandela #SONA2024 #30YrsOfDemocracy.”

