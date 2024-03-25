Trust Barometer shows South Africans trust business much more than government

Most South Africans do not trust government anymore, but this could change if we see our justice system work.

The annual Edelman Trust Barometer shows that South Africans trust business more than government. The gap between trust in government and trust in business is the largest in the world, with a trust rating for business of 62 out of 100, while government is rated at only 29.

Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa, says what was also striking is that 61% of South Africans believe partnerships between business and government can lead to more trustworthy management of technology-led changes.

She points out that this perception has rocketed in the past 10 years and is among the highest increases of the countries surveyed. “At a more granular level it was interesting that South African respondents have high trust in renewable energy innovation, but low trust in the energy sector overall, perhaps reflecting views of Eskom relative to new renewables production created by the private sector.”

Mavuso says the growth in public confidence in partnership between business and government reflects the successes since Covid to deliver positive change for the public by working together. “The evidence is clear to see that when business and government combine their strengths, the public benefits.”

South Africans’ trust in government based on justice system

Mavuso says the trust problem for South Africans is based on the effectiveness of the criminal justice system. On this front there were two notable events last week: Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula stepping aside from her role as speaker of Parliament amid a corruption investigation and the suicide of former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste the day before he was due to be arrested and the day after he was fined a record R475 million by the Financial Services Conduct Authority.

“The investigation of Mapisa-Nqakula has been high profile and shows the authorities are doing their work without fear. Of course, the investigation must be conducted and a prosecution mounted before any finding that will conclude the matter, but it is so important for trust in government that the authorities are being seen to do their work.”

She says Jooste’s death will also certainly influence public opinion. “I am sure many people will be frustrated that Jooste will now never have his day in court to answer to the crimes he is alleged to have committed in the biggest corporate fraud in South African history. The investigation into other people connected to Steinhoff is ongoing and I expect they will be in court soon.”

Steinhoff was a major blow to the trust of investors and ordinary South Africans in business and it is essential that those involved face the consequences, Mavuso says. “This case helps to restore trust in business, as cases like that against Mapisa-Nqakula help restore trust in government.”

Trust a valuable commodity

Trust is a valuable commodity in society, she says. “It is fundamental to enabling all of us to work together, confident that we are able to rely on counterparts. Business cannot work without it. Every business person must assume others will deliver on commitments without the need to turn to the legal system.

“Of course, a well-functioning system must be there as a backstop and there has been low confidence in that system as it has battled to bring to book the many people implicated in corruption from state capture and subsequently. But last week helped to shift that sentiment. I hope that shift gains momentum with more arrests and successful prosecutions.”

Mavuso says organised business is very committed to building trust. “One of the many ways we do that is through supporting the institutions of the criminal justice system, including making available to the NPA funds for independent experts to support investigations and prosecutions.

“We also work hard in partnering with government to address our challenges as a country, mobilising resources to work with government on resolving the electricity and logistics crises and providing technical expertise to work with and mentor civil servants to improve capacity from local government up.”