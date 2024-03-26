‘Every child deserves love, care and protection’: Govt sounds alarm on rise in baby dumping

Government urges public to seek support as abandoned children numbers rise.

The South African government has raised concern over the rise in the number of abandoned children in the country, saying it is a serious challenge.

The government has urged the public to seek help when experiencing difficulties.

“Every child deserves love, care, and protection. Abandoning a child deprives them of their fundamental rights and threatens their well-being,” the government said on Tuesday.

“Parenting can be challenging, and seeking support from friends, family, or community organisations is a sign of strength, not weakness,” it said in a statement.

Recent child abandonment incidents

On 15 March, the Lusikisiki police in the Eastern Cape appealed to people to assist in tracing the mother of a new-born baby girl that was found in the CBD near a funeral parlour.

“It is alleged that at about 6:30 pm, the infant was found near Khwalo Funeral Parlour, wrapped in a sheet and a disposable nappy. The baby was admitted to hospital,” said Captain Welile Matyolo.

On 25 February, an ordinary church service turned into an infant rescue for congregants in Helushe village, Eastern Cape, after a newborn baby boy was found under rubble.

The church circuit superintendent, Reverend Zandisile Mngcita, told The Citizen that church stewards heard the crying but decided to wait until other stewards arrived to investigate the sound coming from a newly-built addition to the church.

“When they removed the bricks and iron sheets, they found a baby covered in dirt underneath. They immediately called the police and an ambulance,” the reverend said.

The Eastern Cape MEC for Social Development, Bukiwe Fanta, condemned the abandonment of children instead of handing them over to social workers after the incident.

On 27 January, a new-born baby boy was abandoned in Tumahole, Free State, and the police called for information to locate the baby’s mother or family.

“It is reported that on Saturday, 27 January at about 9:30 pm, a passerby heard the cries of a baby next to the SPCA office in Parys. He followed the cry and discovered a new-born baby boy covered with a red blanket and left inside a gift bag. The baby was taken to Parys Hospital for a medical assessment. He was wearing a white baby gown,” the Free State police said.

Report cases

The government has appealed to the public and NGOs to report suspected cases of child abuse, neglect, abandonment, and exploitation to a designated child protection organisation, the provincial department of social development, the local social worker, or a police officer.

It added that pregnant mothers can contact their local social worker or nearest social development office for advice on the choices available to them.

“In South Africa, abandoning a child is against the law, and a person may be arrested. Make use of the Department of Social Development’s Command Centre to receive counselling and support from trained social workers.”

The Command Centre can be reached toll-free at 0800 428 428.

