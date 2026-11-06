Sport, arts and culture department spends R1.6bn on improving public libraries

McKenzie says more than R627 million was spent on mass participation and sport development grants.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture spent nearly R1.65 billion to transform community libraries across South Africa, focusing on improving infrastructure, facilities, and services in previously disadvantaged urban and rural communities.

This forms part of the R2.27 billion spent on grants during the 2025-26 financial year, with the remainder of the money, more than R627 million, earmarked for mass participation and sport development grants.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie revealed this in a parliamentary reply. It is unclear how many public libraries are operational in the country; however, in 2021, the number dropped to 1 834.

Over R4bn spent

The minister was asked by MK party MP Gugulethu Mathonsi to break down how much the department spent on grants, subsidies and contracts in the 2025-26 financial year, including the full details of every recipient, and the purpose or measurable outcome of each specified grant.

More than R4 billion had been spent on the funding in question. “The total amount spent on grants, subsidies and contracts in the 2025-26 financial year was therefore R4 710 902 769.52,” said McKenzie.

Grants, subsidies and government contracts are mechanisms through which public funds are channelled to support service delivery, infrastructure development, economic growth and social programmes. They enable government to fund essential services, support businesses and address socio-economic challenges.

Over R1.6bn for libraries

According to McKenzie, the department spent more than R1.6 billion on the community library services grant. Each province received a share of the funding, with the Western Cape receiving the most, more than R202 million.

The minister said the grant aims to “transform urban and rural community library infrastructure, facilities and services (primarily targeting previously disadvantaged communities) through a recapitalised programme at provincial level in support of local government and national initiatives”.

The least amount of money, more than R160 million, went to the North West province.

R600 million on sports development

McKenzie said more than R627 million was spent on mass participation and sport development grants.

This aims to encourage more people to participate in sports and physical activities, while improving organisations’ and communities’ ability to provide these opportunities.

The least amount of money, more than R34 million, went to the Northern Cape, and the highest, more than R120 million, went to Gauteng.

Spending on performing arts and heritage institutions

Mathonsi’s question also asked how much was spent on subsidies during the period.

McKenzie divided his reply into two: spending on performing arts and heritage institutions. Funding for performing arts institutions aims to ensure the entity operates sustainably and to create jobs, among other things.

Measurable outcomes include financial sustainability, governance, arts programmes, audience reach and APP targets achieved. The Mzansi Golden Economy Projects received more than R367 million, which is the highest allocation share.

Total spending on performing arts institutions was a little more than R1 billion, while spending on heritage institutions was more than R870 million. Freedom Park Heritage Site and Museum, located on Salvokop Hill in Pretoria, received more than R112 million, which is the highest share.

Robben Island received more than R98 million. This funding aims to ensure heritage sites operate sustainably and fulfil their purposes.

Spending on contracts

McKenzie’s reply also highlighted how much money had been spent on contracts. The amount paid as of 31 March 2026 includes R19 million to Vimtsire Security and Protection. “Appointment of service provider for provision of security services for Four DSAC Sites for a period of three years,” the reply read.

Another payment of R19 million went to Nelson Mandela University. “Appointment of a service provider to render services for the establishment and advancement of the operations of the South African Cultural Observatory for a period of five years,” the reply read.

The State Information Technology Agency (Sita) received R18 million. “Appointment of the service provider to provide mainframe Hosting services for a period of five years.”

McKenzie said the department spent over R94 million on 18 contracts during the period.

Lease contracts

The department spent R50 million on five lease contracts. The bulk, R40 million, went to a lease with Property Management Trading Entity. “Office Building rental – VWL Building, 202 Madiba Street, Pretoria for a period of seven years,” the reply read.

R7 million went to Gauteng Provincial Government, G-Fleet Management, for intergovernmental vehicle leasing.

The reply also included R13 million spent on a transversal contract the department has with Vodacom. “Supply and delivery of mobile communication services to the state,” the reply read.