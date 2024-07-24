Business

Home » Business

Avatar photo

By Marizka Coetzer

Journalist

3 minute read

24 Jul 2024

05:30 am

Striking workers demand fair treatment at SABS

Nehawu members at SABS strike over salary harmonisation issues and restructuring without consultation.

Striking workers demand fair treatment at SABS

Striking SABS workers demand the reversal of changes to employment terms and conditions. Picture: Facebook/Nehawu AD

Striking members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) at the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) say they won’t back down until their demands are heard and the wrongs during a restructuring process are corrected.

The strike follows a deadlock over a salary harmonisation process which saw the SABS migrate to a new structure.

Nehawu has accused the SABS of unilaterally changing the workers’ terms and conditions of employment without consulting the union and implementing a new payment structure that reversed benefits such as a housing allowance, medical aid and 13th cheque.

Restructured and demoted after working for decades

Workers, who agreed to speak anonymously, said they were restructured and demoted after working at the SABS for decades.

“Some of my colleagues have been here for 30 years, suddenly they are demoted and their benefits reversed,” said a worker.

ALSO READ: Gauteng’s Imbumba House toxic: ‘We can’t even breathe here’

Another said she wouldn’t be able to pay for medical aid after being demoted. “We had to reapply for our jobs and were told we would not get an increase for the next couple of years,” she added.

‘Workers won’t be silenced’

Nehawu SABS chair Mohola Maremela said the workers won’t be silenced.

“We continue to receive frequent calls from the employer.

“However, the call we are waiting for is the call from the employer that says they have come to their senses and they will give up what is owed to us,” he said.

The Citizen had not received any comment from the SABS at the time of going to press.

ALSO READ: Ministers, MPs’ ‘hypocritical’ salary hike sparks outrage

Read more on these topics

National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (NEHAWU) strike workers

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa WATCH: ‘You have no right to question Ramaphosa after VBS,’ Ntshavheni tells Malema
Politics ‘How can we approve it with no figures’ – Hlophe questions Ramaphosa on Presidency budget
Politics Al Jama-ah leader defends Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, blames ANC for poor service delivery
Courts ‘Turn around and walk away’: Zizi Kodwa’s state witness warning
South Africa More than R52 million worth of assets linked to dodgy PPE tenders seized 

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES