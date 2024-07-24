Striking workers demand fair treatment at SABS

Nehawu members at SABS strike over salary harmonisation issues and restructuring without consultation.

Striking SABS workers demand the reversal of changes to employment terms and conditions. Picture: Facebook/Nehawu AD

Striking members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) at the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) say they won’t back down until their demands are heard and the wrongs during a restructuring process are corrected.

The strike follows a deadlock over a salary harmonisation process which saw the SABS migrate to a new structure.

Nehawu has accused the SABS of unilaterally changing the workers’ terms and conditions of employment without consulting the union and implementing a new payment structure that reversed benefits such as a housing allowance, medical aid and 13th cheque.

Restructured and demoted after working for decades

Workers, who agreed to speak anonymously, said they were restructured and demoted after working at the SABS for decades.

“Some of my colleagues have been here for 30 years, suddenly they are demoted and their benefits reversed,” said a worker.

ALSO READ: Gauteng’s Imbumba House toxic: ‘We can’t even breathe here’

Another said she wouldn’t be able to pay for medical aid after being demoted. “We had to reapply for our jobs and were told we would not get an increase for the next couple of years,” she added.

‘Workers won’t be silenced’

Nehawu SABS chair Mohola Maremela said the workers won’t be silenced.

“We continue to receive frequent calls from the employer.

“However, the call we are waiting for is the call from the employer that says they have come to their senses and they will give up what is owed to us,” he said.

The Citizen had not received any comment from the SABS at the time of going to press.

ALSO READ: Ministers, MPs’ ‘hypocritical’ salary hike sparks outrage