Crumbling concrete, visible mould, rising damp and consistent water leakage is the state of Gauteng province’s Imbumba House in Johannesburg. And the province is allegedly refusing to move its employees from the hazardous building. It houses staff from the provincial departments of Treasury and e-Government (e-Gov). Shocked by conditions inside the building, the Public Servants Association of SA (PSA) condemned the refusal by e-Gov to close Imbumba House. It posed severe threats to the health and safety of employees and the public, the body said. PSA labour relations officer Henry Hall said in more than five years, the state of...

PSA labour relations officer Henry Hall said in more than five years, the state of the building has worsened.

“Lots of people got very ill because of it. One of our shop stewards had to take medical retirement because of it as she was asthmatic. The air conditioners never worked properly and the heat was so high that she couldn’t work there any more.”

According to Hall, the building was neglected and dilapidated, with structural damage.

“In terms of the water leakage, we have seen a whole nine-storey building experience water that seeps through the structure into the concrete, that then started crumbling at the bottom of the building.

“Tests were done which determined the structure was “slowly and surely starting to crumble”, he said.

“The department of labour was called in a couple of times and there was a provision order issued at some stage. We believe it had been revoked again, but we have continued to plead with them to move the staff members out of the building and close it down as it is extremely dangerous,” Hall said.

“Treasury has adhere to that and moved out. It’s about two months now, but e-Gov, the human resource section and debt collection section (are) still there.”

Hall said PSA had been trying to get in contact with Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and other authorities, but was ignored.

“I’ve spoken to (Gauteng MEC for finance) Jacob Mamabolo responsible for labour relations in the province a couple of times and pleaded that we need to do something about this. Every time he got back to me, he told me the matter will be dealt with – but they are not doing anything about this” he said.

“In the meantime, the situation is getting worse. There was a case where water came through the ceiling and the whole ceiling collapsed on somebody’s table and nobody cared. It is really a big problem and a very dangerous building to be in.”

Hall added members of the PSA and employees were very upset and requested to work virtually from home.

“They have been told they cannot do that because they are working with confidential information,” he said.

Mamabolo acknowledged there was an outstanding meeting with PSA and said he was aware of the situation.

“I have met with National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) and I will also meet with PSA. These are our two recognised unions and I will indeed meet with PSA,” he said.

“We will arrange a meeting with them to brief them on the decisions we have made with regard to how we want to approach this issue. They do have a point about an outstanding meeting and it will be attended.”

An e-Gov employee who requested anonymity for fear of repercussions said it was “very” frustrating to be in such a working environment.

It was understood there were also issues around the supply of water, with no available running water and toilet blockages.

“I just do not want to be there and I do not feel safe, especially after the ceiling collapsed.

“Even the smell from the damp and mould is something else. I am not happy and I do not know when the next collapse will come,” the staff member said.

“There’s an elderly lady on my floor that’s now been admitted to ICU because she’s got chest problems. On our floor with the water leakage, the carpets ended up damp and the smell is really bad. She was forever coughing. She could not even really speak a full sentence without coughing.”