There was fury, disappointment and disapproval from the unions after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed off on a 3% salary hike for all public office bearers, including members of the Independent Constitutional Institutions, judges, magistrates and traditional leaders for the financial year 2022-23.

‘Ridiculous decision’

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) general secretary Zola Saphetha said workers were infuriated by Ramaphosa’s “ridiculous” decision.

“We called on the president to reject in the strongest terms the proposed salary increase and to ignore the recommendation,” he said.

“We find it unethical for Ramaphosa to agree to a salary increase of public office bearers amid the challenges confronting SA.

“The decision… occurs when government has been hell-bent on undermining collective bargaining, and reversing the gains of workers.

“This is evident with the government reneging on a signed collective agreement, the implementation of austerity measures, and the introduction of unilateralism.”

‘Increases is unjustified’

Political analyst Thabang Dladla said with the strain the Covid-19 crisis had on the officials, the increase was something they’ve long been waiting for.

“However, ministers have benefits that insulate them from such problems, so I don’t think they deserve much.

“The overall economic situation in the country, especially on the part of the majority who bear the most these increases is unjustified, some political parties have also complained about the size of the Cabinet and yet still ineffective in dealing with the problems faced by the country,” he said.

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks said it was hypocritical for the government to implement the increase, while it has shown little compunction for imposing wage freezes and below CPI increases on police, nurses and doctors working 48-hour shifts.

