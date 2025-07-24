Tammy Taylor franchisee who lost R5.8 million speaks out about Peet and Melany Viljoen

Although her lawyers are investigating, the franchisee says she 'learnt a lesson' after the Viljoens allegedly used her R5.8 million to move to Miami.

A Tammy Taylor franchisee, who lost the R5.8 million she paid for two Tammy Taylor salons and a 30% stake in Tammy Taylor Global Franchising, says she had enough reason to “get weird” when she went into business with the Viljoens.

After the Pretoria High Court ordered Peet and Melany Viljoen to refund a franchisee R600 000 that she had paid for a Tammy Taylor salon that never materialised, the Viljoens left South Africa. According to videos posted to Melany’s Facebook page, they are now living in Miami.

The videos contain a barrage of racism as well as homophobic remarks, with Melany alleging that she was booted from her job selling bull bars because is not black, although she says she was very successful in her sales.

Peet says he hates all black people in South Africa, while both of them are not shy to use swear words. He also complains about “the media” not listening to their side of the story. He says all journalists are gay, and makes various nasty comments, such as “I don’t speak baboon”, referring to black people, and “I don’t speak lesbian”.

ALSO READ: Did the Viljoens leave Tammy Taylor Nails franchisees in the lurch?

Viljoens have big plans in US after leaving local franchisees in the lurch

Peet says he “already has approval” to write his exams to practice as a lawyer in the United States (US). In South Africa, he was disbarred in 2011.

The irony is that a US court ruled in June, just before they left South Africa for good, that they must pay the real Tammy Taylor R71 million ($4 million) for statutory damages caused by their use of her trademark and breach of contract.

According to the judgment, the Viljoens tried to register the Tammy Taylor trademark as their own in 2021, in the US.

In his first video from Miami, Peet says that Hantie Oosthuyzen, who paid R5.8 million for two salons and a stake in the business, became “weird”, and after they addressed the issue on WhatsApp, they did not hear from her again.

This transaction was concluded in September, despite the Viljoens, according to Rapport, having already made plans —15 months prior — to move to the US.

ALSO READ: Viljoens say Tammy Taylor will not get her R71 million [VIDEO]

Franchisee lost R5.8 million

Oosthuyzen told The Citizen that she used some of the investments she inherited after her husband passed away from cancer in 2022 to pay for the salons and her share in Tammy Taylor Global Franchising. Oosthuyzen has a minor child and still works in her profession, as she is now the breadwinner.

Did she become “weird”, as Peet says? “It is human nature to become weird when you are not paid for service rendered and when you do not get what you pay for, as well as not receiving dividends. You become weird when you are misled, and you receive false information.”

She says she saw the Viljoens had no business ethics and that they instructed her to move the Tammy Taylor head office but then found out that the company was kicked out because the Viljoens did not pay the rent.

Oosthuyzen says in addition, she found out that the stock was not insured, staff had no employment contracts and that no UIF was paid for them, while they were threatened and fired without due process. The Viljoens also allegedly dispensed liquor without a license, and the salons had no health and safety policy.

After she started asking too many questions, the staff were instructed to record Oosthuyzen and her child and provoke her, she says. In addition, she saw racism and homophobia, while the Viljoens told lies about her and threatened her when they did communicate with her.

ALSO READ: Did the Viljoens of Tammy Taylor-fame skip the country?

Franchisee did not go into the Tammy Taylor agreement with Viljoens blind

Did she do proper research before paying the Viljoens for the salons and the stake in the business? Oosthuyzen says she did her homework and even asked a chartered accountant to help her register the salons in Benoni and Bedfordview.

“We were especially interested in the manufacture and distribution of the products, as well as standardising the salons and marketing them, as it was clear that some were thriving while others battled and had to be sold. I also noticed there was a delay between buying a salon and the time it opened.”

She says she also started noticing the negative publicity around the Viljoens, but when she asked about it, they had all kinds of excuses. “Our dream was a small salon focused on quality instead of quantity, and I still believe this is a successful model in the industry. I definitely learnt a lesson, and there is no chance that I will do business with the Viljoens again.”

Oosthuyzen says it was a dream for the Viljoens to live in the US. “It is important to chase your dreams. We put a lot of emphasis on this in raising our child. However, the problem is that you should not reach your dreams to the detriment of others. This is where a moral compass and a good upbringing are important.”

ALSO READ: Hawks investigating Peet and Melany Viljoen for fraud with Tammy Taylor franchises

What would she like to say to the Viljoens?

“Dear Peet and Mel, here is my answer to your last WhatsApp: You will not understand! You do not know the terms ethical behaviour. We come from a long line of Afrikaners. Our forebears were poor when it came to property, but rich in ethics.

“Our style, class and built-in value system gave us a good reputation in the community where we lived. We did not buy this from Louis Vuitton, Gucci or Rolex. We respect each other in everything. We do not intimidate, harass and threaten each other.

“We also believe in our beautiful country, South Africa, a country with many cultures and races. Our rainbow country, where we work hard with our countrymen, where we want to stay and live in peace together.

“Good luck with your adventure, and we wish you pace and success.”

ALSO READ: Tammy Taylor Nails franchise story goes horribly wrong for SA owners

The Viljoens did not react to a request to comment on these allegations. If received, their answers will be added.

More legal trouble for the Viljoens of Tammy Taylor fame?

Adv M Razak, instructed by Ghirao Incorporated, is acting on Oosthuyzen’s behalf and says investigations are underway to look for legal solutions. “The crux of the matter is that she does not have anything to show for the money she paid – no salons and no shares.

“It appears that the Viljoens used the money to fund their lifestyle and sponsor their trip to Miami.”

Meanwhile, the Viljoens posted a new video on Facebook where they invite white Afrikaans “meisies” who were trained to do nails by Tammy Taylor in South Africa to apply for positions at one of their new salons in the US.

Peet says in the video that, “We can then sponsor you to come over.”