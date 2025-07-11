Viljoens say Tammy Taylor will not get her R71 million

In a video filled with a barrage of racist statements, the Viljoens berate the South African legal system and black people.

Melany and Peet Viljoen recording their video in Florida in the US. PIcture: screenshot

Peet and Melany Viljoen, who must pay the real Tammy Taylor R71 million for statutory damages caused by the use of her trademark and breach of contract according to a judgment in a US court, say that she will not get her money.

In a video posted on Melany Viljoen’s Facebook page, the couple say they will answer some questions they received from Wie’s Nuus on KYKnet because “fake news” only tells half-truths.

While most of the 17-minute video contains the couple talking about how bad private investigator and dumb private investigator Mike Bolhuis is and their hate for black people in South Africa, they also touch briefly on the US court case.

Melany said Taylor got a “default judgment” as if it were something that carries less authority than the judgment in a defended case. Peet Viljoen pointed out that he already read in the media last year that Taylor wants $100 million from them.

Viljoens say Tammy Taylor might as well have sued the moon

In the video he laughs and says, “She might as well have sued the moon. I applied for an interdict in South Africa, but she refused to respond. I also have the order (from the US court).”

When The Citizen asked Melany earlier in the week if she wants to comment on the judgment, she first asked for our proof. After we sent her the judgment, she promised to read it and respond, but she did not.

“But nothing of this is relevant for you, whether Auntie Tammy and I sort out our matter. My lawyers in South Africa sent me the order this morning. All the order says is that she loses her rights on the trademark in South Africa; she gets $4 million, but this is against the company. I sold that company two years before the default judgement.”

“Our ID numbers are not on the order and her order, is as empty as Mike Bolhuis’ bank account,” he said.

Viljoens obviously have a beef with Bolhuis

They then continue slamming Bolhuis.

Melany pretends to be the journalist from Wie’s Nuus and asks Peet what was the last straw that made him decide to leave South Africa. He says it was not only one thing.

“It was the constant breaching of our privacy. People arrive at my office with guns, threatening to kill us if we do not sign over the company to Julius Malema. The media do not want to hear this, but we have proof.”

“For me the last straw was this black woman, Lebohang ‘Bekots Myself’ (Vomit on myself) (here he refers to the latest case against them in South Africa, Lebohang Hlathuka), who got a judgement where the same black judge (Judge Joseph Raulinga) signs two orders on the same day: one where Tammy Taylor wins and one where Lebohang ‘Bekots Myself’ wins.”

“That judge is such a clown. These things are not trained to rule on cases. They only give blacks with black lawyers the judgments they want.” A video of judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, who is presiding in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, then appears on the screen.

Viljoens say Trump opened their eyes to Expropriation Act

Then Peet turns to the Expropriation Act. “My properties in South Africa is not worth anything. Government can just come and take it from me while they are screaming that whites must be killed.”

Mel then says US president Donald Trump highlighted the problem for her. “We did not really know that our land will be taken away from us before this whole Trump thing happened where he said that Afrikaners are special and that we must come to the US.

“So, we did a deep search and see the ANC’s mission is to make the country socialist and take away from people what they can. After Peet watched Dr Ernst Roets on Tucker Carlson’s podcast, he realised that they can really take our things just like that.”

“Then we realised we do not have to sit with the abuse. Blacks showing up at our homes, salons and offices with AKs that they hold against our heads. We are not OK with that. I started living in fear, and I was not happy in South Africa anymore.”

Peet adds that they would have gone to the US long ago if Trump had invited them then. A giggling Melany then says they do not want to be uninvited guests in a country.

Viljoens say they already received over 900 requests from SAs wanting to join them

“Not like blacks in the Cape that took the land from the Khoisan,” Peet says. “I did not think any South African who lives here for a week will want to go back. We already received over 900 requests from people wanting to come here.

“I have already been approved to write my entrance exam for attorneys, and I am already working with a massive legal team.”

He says he sold everything in South Africa bit by bit, as people immediately think you are in financial trouble if you sell your stuff. “I have to explain to nobody whether I am rich or poor.”

Peet points out that he only hates blacks in South Africa in the same way a child who is molested by a man will hate men. He then returns to back the legal system in South Africa.

“People must wake up. They get cross when I say it, but they should change the whole legal system and call it Boswell Wilkie Circus, because it is a f*n circus. The judges are clowns. They all only passed standard six without maths and left at first break.”

He also goes on a rant against Shadrack Sibiya, deputy police commissioner, who he says destroyed his life.

Peet also says Trump is brilliant with lots of common sense.

Watch the video here: