‘We’re basically fed dog food’ – Mel and Peet Viljoen on US prison and voluntary departure

Reality TV couple Mel and Peet Viljoen say that harsh conditions in US detention ended their glamorous Miami dream

South African reality television personalities Mel Viljoen and Peet Viljoen are once again making explosive headlines after revealing shocking details about their lives inside American detention centres.

According to Rapport, the controversial couple described their time in custody as emotionally draining, freezing cold and deeply isolating, even claiming the food they were served resembled “dog food”.

The pair, who rose to fame through their lavish lifestyle and appearances on The Real Housewives of Pretoria, were arrested earlier this year in Boca Raton, Florida, after allegedly being caught stealing from a Publix supermarket.

Authorities allege the Pretoria couple participated in a “ticket-switching” scheme involving groceries worth more than $5 300 (around R88 000). Investigators further claimed the alleged operation continued over several months.

The couple has reportedly pleaded not guilty.

Their legal troubles escalated further after immigration complications reportedly emerged surrounding alleged visa overstays in the United States.

A nightmare experience

Peet Viljoen is currently believed to be detained at a controversial ICE detention facility in Florida, nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz”, while Mel is being held at another immigration detention centre in the state.

Speaking about their experiences, the married couple reportedly told Rapport that life behind bars has been a nightmare far removed from the luxury image they once projected online.

They described unbearable cold conditions, loneliness and meals that they claim are barely edible.

The dramatic turn of events has stunned many South Africans who followed the couple’s glamorous lifestyle on social media, where designer fashion, luxury vehicles and high-end travel often took centre stage.

Mel Viljoen, born Melany Viljoen, became one of the standout stars of The Real Housewives of Pretoria and joined the first Real Housewives Girls Trip South Africa series, where she often clashed with fellow castmates due to her outspoken personality and extravagant lifestyle.

Together with Peet, the pair also operated Tammy Taylor Nails South Africa, a beauty empire that frequently attracted controversy over the years.

Peet, a former lawyer, has also faced legal scrutiny in South Africa before the couple relocated to Miami in 2023 in search of what they described at the time as a fresh start and better opportunities abroad.

Now their American dream appears to be hanging by a thread.

Mel set to return to SA

According to News24, Mel Viljoen has since been granted “voluntary departure” by a US immigration judge, allowing her to leave the US at her own expense instead of facing deportation.

However, her return to South Africa remains uncertain because of the pending Florida shoplifting case and the possibility that US immigration authorities could still appeal the ruling.

Peet Viljoen is also reportedly seeking voluntary departure, although ongoing legal proceedings may continue delaying both their futures.