Business

Home » Business

Avatar photo

By Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

Business journalist

4 minute read

26 Dec 2024

03:35 pm

Tips to stay safe on the road this festive season

'Stay safe, stay alert, and enjoy the holidays with confidence.'

Tips to stay safe on the road this festive season

Picture: iStock

The festive season in South Africa means travelling for most people. Therefore, motorists need to prioritise road safety and ensure they are fully prepared for any potential hazards on the roads.

Budget Insurance says there is a high risk of car accidents due to the increased traffic. To help keep drivers and passengers safe, they have outlined tips to be implemented on the road this holiday season.

Ensure your vehicle is roadworthy

Brina Biggs, senior manager at Budget Insurance says vehicles that are not road-worthy are one of the country’s leading causes of road accidents. Therefore, checking if the vehicle is in top condition before embarking on any journey is important.

“Check the brakes, tyres, lights, and fluid levels, and ensure that your car is up-to-date on any necessary maintenance. A breakdown in the middle of a long trip can lead to delays and additional stress.”

ALSO READ: Way to reduce deaths on roads

Avoid driving under the influence

She adds that the festive season often sees an increase in celebrations that involve alcohol.

“Never drink and drive. Even small amounts of alcohol can impair your reaction times and judgement.”

She advises people to arrange for a designated driver or consider using alternative transport options like taxis or ride-hailing services.

Be aware of fatigue

Biggs says that fatigued driving is a serious concern, especially during long road trips.

“Make sure you are well-rested before embarking on a journey. Take regular breaks, stretch, and rotate drivers if possible. Fatigue can impair your ability to react and increase the risk of accidents.”

ALSO READ: Is your festive season budget ready for the unexpected?

Follow speed limits and road signs.

She adds that with more vehicles on the roads and potential hazards such as heavy rain or fog, adhering to speed limits and road signs is crucial.

“Speeding reduces your reaction time and makes accidents more severe. Always keep within speed limits and adjust your speed to the weather and road conditions were required.”

Keep your car insurance up to date

Biggs says it is important for one to ensure their car insurance is up-to-date, and they have comprehensive coverage for any unforeseen events.

“Good car insurance provides peace of mind in the event of an accident, theft, or damage to your vehicle during the busy holiday period.

“By following these simple tips and ensuring you’re covered with the right insurance, you can protect yourself, your family, and other road users while making the most of this special time of year.

“Stay safe, stay alert, and enjoy the holidays with confidence.”

NOW READ: Your top 5 questions about car insurance answered

Read more on these topics

car car accident car insurance Holiday

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Celebs And Viral ‘Was really lekka’: Rassie Erasmus walks the Christmas talk with Bok fans [VIDEOS]
South Africa Water restrictions in eThekwini suspended to accommodate holiday influx
World Azerbaijan mourns 38 killed in plane crash in Kazakhstan
News Christmas baby celebrations overshadowed by concerns of teenage pregnancy
South Africa Job losses soar: South Africa’s employment landscape in 2024

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES