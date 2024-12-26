Tips to stay safe on the road this festive season

The festive season in South Africa means travelling for most people. Therefore, motorists need to prioritise road safety and ensure they are fully prepared for any potential hazards on the roads.

Budget Insurance says there is a high risk of car accidents due to the increased traffic. To help keep drivers and passengers safe, they have outlined tips to be implemented on the road this holiday season.

Ensure your vehicle is roadworthy

Brina Biggs, senior manager at Budget Insurance says vehicles that are not road-worthy are one of the country’s leading causes of road accidents. Therefore, checking if the vehicle is in top condition before embarking on any journey is important.

“Check the brakes, tyres, lights, and fluid levels, and ensure that your car is up-to-date on any necessary maintenance. A breakdown in the middle of a long trip can lead to delays and additional stress.”

Avoid driving under the influence

She adds that the festive season often sees an increase in celebrations that involve alcohol.

“Never drink and drive. Even small amounts of alcohol can impair your reaction times and judgement.”

She advises people to arrange for a designated driver or consider using alternative transport options like taxis or ride-hailing services.

Be aware of fatigue

Biggs says that fatigued driving is a serious concern, especially during long road trips.

“Make sure you are well-rested before embarking on a journey. Take regular breaks, stretch, and rotate drivers if possible. Fatigue can impair your ability to react and increase the risk of accidents.”

Follow speed limits and road signs.

She adds that with more vehicles on the roads and potential hazards such as heavy rain or fog, adhering to speed limits and road signs is crucial.

“Speeding reduces your reaction time and makes accidents more severe. Always keep within speed limits and adjust your speed to the weather and road conditions were required.”

Biggs says it is important for one to ensure their car insurance is up-to-date, and they have comprehensive coverage for any unforeseen events.

“Good car insurance provides peace of mind in the event of an accident, theft, or damage to your vehicle during the busy holiday period.

“By following these simple tips and ensuring you’re covered with the right insurance, you can protect yourself, your family, and other road users while making the most of this special time of year.

“Stay safe, stay alert, and enjoy the holidays with confidence.”

