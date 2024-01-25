Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

25 Jan 2024

04:30 am

Way to reduce deaths on roads

South Africa experienced a 2.3% reduction in road fatalities during the festive season.

Way to reduce deaths on roads

Way to reduce deaths on roads. Photo: Supplied

’Tis the month for statistics and this week, it was the turn of transport head Sindisiwe Chikunga to reveal that, on her watch, fatalities on SA roads over the festive season went down 2.3%.

To be fair, she wasn’t over-the-top in crowing about the achievement – as well she shouldn’t be, because this country still has one of the worst road death rates in the world.

Perhaps as a way to explain why there wasn’t a better result, she dredged up the old ANC excuse, “challenges”.

This time, these were caused by heavy rainfall and storms over the holiday season. And, this was different from previous years in exactly what way, minister?

ALSO READ: Drunk driving and jaywalking: Inside Gauteng’s festive season road safety crisis

But there is a way to dramatically reduce the deaths on our roads and it is well within the capabilities of our government.

The horrifying reality is that 40% of those who die on our roads are pedestrians. And that can be reduced through simply educating people – right from primary school upwards.

Many South Africans violate the cardinal rule of pedestrian safety by walking with the traffic, instead of facing it, so they can take evasive action if necessary. Many also wear dark clothing when walking at night.

That ignorance is killing people.

ALSO READ: High road toll: ‘Ngema won’t be the last’

Read more on these topics

festive season road accidents road deaths Transport Minister

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Retired Limpopo principal dies after her dogs attack her
Politics MK party is Zuma’s private security force, there could be more insurrections, expert warns
News Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament
South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe