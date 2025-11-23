UAE pledges $1 billion at the G20 Summit to enhance AI in Africa

The investment would enhance AI technology in areas such as education, healthcare, and climate.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced its intention to invest $1 billion to enhance Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure and AI-enabled services across Africa.

The announcement was made during the speech delivered by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg. He was attending on behalf President Sheikh Mohamed.

The investment by UAE is made with the focus of helping African countries meet national development priorities. The UAE is not a member of the G20, it participated as an invited guest.

UAE Investment to bring better education, healthcare

In a statement, the UAE explained that the investment will be implemented by the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), part of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, in cooperation with the UAE Foreign Aid Agency.

UAE Minister of State Saeed Bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, in a statement, said the investment would enhance AI technology in areas such as education, healthcare, and climate.

“The initiative aims to help developing countries overcome key developmental challenges by integrating AI technologies into essential sectors such as education, agriculture and infrastructure, creating innovative solutions that accelerate growth and expand opportunities for sustainable development,” he said.

UAE, one of the biggest investors in Africa

The UAE is one of the biggest investors in Africa. The statement further detailed that UAE’s bilateral trade in 2024 reached approximately $107 billion, a 28% increase from the previous year, and its total investments in Africa were over $118 billion between 2020 and 2024.

“This is AI deployed at scale to meet national development priorities – not experimental work, but practical delivery,” said Al Hajeri. “Our goal now is to ensure these capabilities benefit partners across the Global South, and that no country is left behind in the AI age.”

The UAE ranks second globally in artificial intelligence capability, according to a 2025 study by TRG Datacenters. In March, the UAE pledged to spend $1.4 trillion in the US as part of a broader technology investment framework.

Cornerstone of humanity’s future

“We consider AI not just as a future industry but a cornerstone of humanity’s future,” Al Hajeri added.

“Therefore, my country is actively accelerating innovation to enhance productivity and drive significant advancements in the global economy, with a strong commitment to developing responsible and inclusive AI for the benefit of everyone.”

Abu Dhabi is investing heavily in AI, with plans to build one of the world’s largest data-centre hubs in the country with U.S. technology.

