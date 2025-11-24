SA savours ‘revenge’ for US leader’s G20 boycott

Instead of handing over the G20 presidency for 2026 directly to Trump, Pretoria has decided to downgrade the handover in apparent revenge for Trump not honouring the G20 summit by attending.

South Africa has returned the snub that US President Donald Trump, who boycotted the G20 summit, gave to the country – it would downgrade the handover to a low-key ceremony involving a low-level official.

Instead of handing over the G20 presidency for 2026 directly to Trump, Pretoria has decided to downgrade the handover in apparent revenge for Trump not honouring the G20 summit by attending.

This decision came after Trump chose not to attend and receive the baton from Ramaphosa as the outgoing G20 president.

Trump sends chargé d’affaires

In return for Trump’s decision to send the chargé d’affaires at the US embassy in Pretoria to receive the symbolic seat on behalf of Trump, South Africa would have an official of unstated rank meet the US diplomat at the department of international relations and cooperation offices in Pretoria this week and hand over the position to the diplomat.

A chargé d’affaires is a diplomat who is the second in charge in a foreign embassy, who also serves as the embassy’s chief of mission in the absence of the ambassador.

The US has not yet sent an ambassador to South Africa and it was assumed that Trump could delay it for some time due to the cooled relations between the two countries.

Handover of the G20 gravel

The handover was supposed to happen at the summit venue, at Nasrec Expo Centre, between Ramaphosa and Trump, if the latter attended.

The US leader decided to boycott the summit, vowing that no official from the US would attend the international conference, which is the first to be held on African soil.

Trump stayed away in protest at what he calls genocide against whites in South Africa, particularly Afrikaners, whom he offered refuge status in two groups in May and June.

US to host the next G20 Summit

Hosting the G20 is a significant event with the host tasked with organising the logistics and to invite guests to attend.

The presidency had been circulating among the global south countries, starting with Indonesia, India, Brazil and now South Africa before it went back to the global north, with the US taking over from this week followed by Britain and later South Korea.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola said this was not a snub, “but we say it must be done at the appropriate” level.

Decision to appoint US

Dirco director-general Zane Dangor said the decision to appoint the US as the next G20 president was made during India’s presidency of the G20.

Political economy analyst Daniel Silke said South Africa had gained some public relations advantages from hosting the G20, the first on African soil.

“Africa has been at the forefront of the broader declaration, and I believe South Africa has fulfilled its responsibility both technically and sentimentally,” he said.

