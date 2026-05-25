‘People in this country think they are not in Africa’: Dlamini-Zuma calls for unity amid ‘xenophobic’ tensions

Dlaminiz-Zuma has blamed colonial powers for dividing Africa.

The former chairperson of the African Union (AU), Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has called on all Africans to unite as the continent celebrates Africa Day on Monday.

Celebrations come at a time of tension between South Africa and some countries on the continent, amid a wave of anti-foreign protests. Several African states have expressed concern about these protests, with countries like Ghana offering to repatriate their citizens from South Africa.

“We are all Africans, that is our first identity. We are in different countries because a conference in Berlin divided Africa among the colonisers. Before then, we were Africans, and we must remember that and work together as Africans to create the Africa we want,” Dlamini-Zuma told Broadcaster Newzroom Afrika on Monday.

Dlamini-Zuma said South Africans must recognise that the country is part of the continent despite its unique history and culture.

“There is that disjuncture sometimes where people think Africa is somewhere else and where they are, they are not in Africa, at least in this country,” she said.

Addressing illegal immigration

In a statement on Monday, the ANC said it will work with its fraternal organisations on the continent to address persistent challenges.

“This includes illegal immigration, which impacts the country’s resources, amidst the accusations of xenophobia, which we reject as an organisation.

“We call for the leadership and unity of the continent to work together to explore lasting solutions to the challenges facing the continent, including wars, malnutrition, coups, climate change, and poverty, amongst others,” said party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu.

Africa’s role in world politics

Bhengu said Africa Day is a day of pride and celebration as Africa reasserts its place in the global space.

“Africa’s rebirth and its emergence as a key player in the global arena echo the voices of change. Africa is no longer a passive recipient of global decisions but an architect of its own destiny and an active player in driving the international outcomes.

“We will, through our pillar of a better Africa and a better world, advocate for the integration of the continent in the global economy and its representation on the United Nations Security Council.

“We pride ourselves on the peace efforts across the globe, and an end to reciprocal tariffs which impact the economies of the world. We commemorate this milestone by paying tribute to the founding fathers of the Organisation of African Unity,” said Bhengu.

Meanwhile, the lobby group March and March is expected to brief the media on Monday on the challenges posed by illegal immigration in South Africa. They are also expected to defend what some critics have described as xenophobic tendencies stemming from some of their protests around the country.