Mbalula defends the way he announced Mabuza’s death [VIDEO]

The ANC secretary-general apologised to the Mabuza family after they complained about learning about Mabuza’s death through social media.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula during an ANC media briefing at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on 30 April 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

Ahead of former deputy president David Mabuza’s funeral on Saturday, the ANC apologised to his family for the way his death was announced.

During a memorial service on Thursday, the ANC was criticised by Mabuza’s sister Zandile. She said some family members only found out about his death on social media.

Mabuza’s death was first announced on ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula’s social media accounts.

Mbalula says sorry to Mabuza family

On Friday evening, Mbalula apologised to the family. He, however, said the ANC had “followed all protocols” when announcing the former deputy president’s death. He was speaking at the Mabuza family home in Barberton, Mpumalanga.

“From our side, as the ANC, we have followed all protocols. I think that it was a matter that the entire nation was engulfed with information that came in dribs and drabs and landed in the media houses, and some of the family members learnt about the passing through [social media] networks.

[WATCH] For anything that may have happened that offended the family after Deputy President David Mabuza passed on, it would not have been deliberate on the part of everyone. I think that everyone was in shock after learning of his passing. On behalf of everyone, it is important… pic.twitter.com/8ex4fyBHvv July 11, 2025

He said it was not done deliberately.

“I think it is important for us to extend that important apology to the family, as not everyone did what they did deliberately. It was a speed of a dial when they came across the information, and it was not quite clear where the centre was in terms of the announcement.”

Family spokesperson Desmond Moel said they have accepted Mbalula’s apology.

“The family has actually accepted the apology from the chairperson of the ANC in Mpumalanga. He indicated that he apologises for having conveyed the message through social media and all that.”

Mbalula criticised by some in the ANC

Mbalula was criticised for sharing the news on his own social media accounts, rather than allowing the Presidency or the ANC to release a statement.

The Sunday Times reported that this upset senior members of the ANC. They accused him of not following protocol.

In the following days, however, the ANC secretary-general dismissed the criticism.

“I’m the boss of the ANC at Luthuli House,” he said. “I communicate with families, and families communicate with me. That must be respected. The criticism is unfortunate and unfair.”

Funeral proceedings started with a private family gathering early on Saturday morning before moving to the category 2 state funeral later in the day.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy at the funeral, which is being held at Hoërskool Bergvlam in Mbombela.

