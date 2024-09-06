Welkom crime spikes: How to keep your business safe from break-ins

Criminals are always looking for their next payday, which puts small businesses at risk of break-ins.

Fidelity Services Group said just in the space of a week there have been six reported business break-ins in Welkom, Free State.

Charnel Hattingh, Group Head of Marketing & Communications for Fidelity Services Group says it is important for business owners to remain vigilant and beef up their security. “It is important to make sure their alarm and security systems are tested regularly and in working condition.”

Hattingh gives tips for business owners to implement in order to protect themselves from break-ins. “We recommend that homeowners and business owners test their alarm and security systems on a regular basis. The battery backup system is a crucial element that needs to be tested.”

Identify Threats and Involve Your Employees

She says it is important to be aware of the types of crime being committed in the area you operate in. Another thing one can do is to identify any weak points that might exist in the building of your business so that these receive the necessary attention. This will help in giving a direction on which security measures you must put in place.

“Employers may well consider commissioning a full risk assessment from a professional security company.” To actively involve employees in what is happening, ask for input from them about what they believe are potential risks and what would be possible solutions. She believes employees are more likely to take a proactive approach to crime prevention if they feel that they have been involved.

Provide Emergency Training for Employees

She adds it is important for employees to receive emergency training, as it would actively equip employees to deal with emergencies. The training will ensure the safety of employees and others.

Ensure Adequate Access Control

“Ensure the perimeter of your property is secured with a high fence or boundary wall as well as electric fencing if necessary. Consider installing motion sensors in the ceilings and on windows,” she says.

She advises businesses that internal doors should be fitted with code/card access doors to limit entry into the building. For businesses which fronts onto a main road, it is important to consider a guard to restrict access.

Hattingh adds that adequate lighting for both the inside and the outside of your business is essential.

Commercial guarding

Koketso Malemo, managing director at Kolule Group says it is important for businesses to consider commercial guarding as this can offer peace of mind to business owners. “With commercial guarding, guards are always on standby to respond promptly to emergencies.”

He adds that any type of business would benefit from commercial guarding because the services can be tailored to suit a specific type of business, which can include temporary and permanent coverage.

Off-site Monitoring

Malemo details that off-site monitoring can be another option for businesses to protect themselves from any criminal activities. With off-site monitoring, businesses will experience proactive interventions, as guards will be able to prevent or de-escalate incidents.

“With off-site monitoring, a business will have trained professionals interpret footage of any incident that has happened and act accordingly.”

