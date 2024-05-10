Bad day at the office: Suspect shoots and injures accomplice during robbery

Whether his accomplices will share the spoils with him remains to be seen.

A group of armed suspects experienced Monday blues twice this week as they were going about their business at a general trading store in Polokwane on Wednesday.

This after one of them mistakenly shot an accomplice during the robbery.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, police arrested the suspect who was shot and injured by his accomplice during a robbery at around 3pm on the day.

ALSO READ: Police on manhunt after shooting and robbery at Savannah Mall in Polokwane

Reports indicate that a group of armed suspects entered the store and pointed their guns at the complainant. The complainant was at the pay point assisting customers.

The suspects reportedly instructed everyone to lie down and demanded money.

“In the process, one of the employees closed the steel door when one of the suspects, armed with a firearm, approached him and engaged in a fight. The two fought over the gun and seemingly a shot went off, hitting one of the suspects,” said Ledwaba.

Customers ran away and three suspects fled the scene, leaving behind the injured suspect.

The suspects managed to rob the business of an undisclosed amount of money from the cash registers.

ALSO READ: Easter weekend crimes: a robbery with a plot twist and a failed smuggling attempt

The police responded to the scene and found the injured suspect, estimated to be in his early 30s. Police arrested him and rushed him to hospital for medical attention under police guard.

A case of business robbery and attempted murder has been opened.

The arrested suspect will appear before Polokwane Magistrate’s Court.

Investigations continue.

Robbery suspect shot dead

In a separate incident in Gqeberha, police shot and killed a robbery suspect, and wounded three more in a shootout.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the shootout happened after the Saps New Brighton Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) members arrested four suspects on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Police arrest six following foiled robbery in Sandton

The CPU members were patrolling in Kwazakele when they noticed a grey Hyundai i20 that had been reported as stolen in Kwadwesi.

“As they made a U-turn, they noticed the suspects robbing a person in the street. The suspected vehicle drove off with police following closely,” said Naidu.

“When they turned into Stofile Street, police attempted to intercept it, however, the driver sped off. Shots were fired at police, who returned fire. The driver of the Hyundai i20 lost control and veered off the road.”

Three suspects sustained gunshot wounds and one was fatally wounded.

The cops recovered three firearms, five cellphones and the stolen vehicle.

ALSO READ: M1 highway robbery sparks urgent police action

Police are investigating their possible involvement in other crimes in the metro.

Police opened four cases of attempted murder, possession of suspected stolen property, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of stolen vehicle against the four suspects.