44 arrested in R15 million liquor heist in Gauteng

The suspects were caught during the heist loading the stolen liquor into four separate trucks.

A gang of 44 men were arrested in the early hours of Wednesday, foiling a massive liquor heist worth millions.

Gauteng police, in collaboration with private security, arrested the suspects in Kempton Park.

The 44 suspects, face charges of business robbery, possession of stolen property, and contravention of the Immigration Act.

They are set to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court.

Liquor amounted to just over R15 million

The gang robbed a warehouse in Kempton Park, this action sparked a high-stakes pursuit.

The suspects were caught loading the stolen liquor into four separate trucks. Police reported that the stolen liquor amounted to just over R15 million.

According to the police, “one of the vehicles crashed on the R21”.

Earlier, The Citizen‘s sister publication Caxton Network News reported that the truck crashed and jackknifed, blocking the road.

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Thabiso Makgato confirmed that the truck, transporting a load of beverages, was hijacked on the R21 north at the Voortrekker Road off-ramp.

Motorists were advised to avoid the blocked road and find alternate routes.

Additionally, another truck was found in Norkem Park, leading to the arrest of one suspect.

Two VW Polo cars used as part of the heist were confiscated.

Millions worth of drugs seized in EC

In a separate incident of police fighting crime and ridding the streets of illegal substances, a 47-year-old was arrested on Wednesday in East London, in the Eastern Cape, after police seized drugs from his house.

The man was charged with dealing drugs. He is set to appear before the East London Magistrate’s Court soon.

“Upon a search of his residence, members recovered mandrax tablets with a street value of more than R2 million,” police said.

Cocaine shipment in KZN

Furthermore, in a string of crime busts, last week Thursday officers seized a shipment of cocaine worth R8 million in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The Hawks, acting on a tip-off intercepted a truck transporting the illegal cargo from Durban Harbour to the Free State province.

“A search was conducted and members found 20 bricks of cocaine hidden inside the chemical sprayer bin. A detailed statement was obtained from the driver and no arrest has been made at this stage,” said KZN Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo.