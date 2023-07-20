Why has the ‘Green Army’ not been paid?

By Vukosi Maluleke

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said in a recent tweet that delays in salary payments for the province’s Green Army could be due to inactive bank accounts requiring reactivation alongside other administrative issues.

“The majority were previously unemployed, either receiving the R350 grant or other grants that needed to be stopped before we can effect payments,” said Lesufi.

The premier also said there were delayed registrations with third party institutions affecting payments.

“We are advised all these challenges will be eliminated promptly,” he said.

The Gauteng Green Army programme was launched in May this year as part of the Extended Public Works Programme.

A total of 6 000 workers were recruited to collect waste and clean public places throughout the province.

Lesufi vowed to extend the employment contracts if the cleaners worked diligently.

“So, I want to give you this promise – if you do what you’re [hired] to do, I’m going to add six months to your contract,” said Lesufi to thousands of hopefuls during the campaign launch.

[WATCH]: Premier @Lesufi addresses the newly recruited Green Army at Dobsonville Stadium. The Greening Army will conduct clean-ups of illegal dumping and litter-picking in TISH areas; including surrounding communities, main roads & open spaces. #BontleKeBotho #ZeroWaste pic.twitter.com/fVCgu80s0Y— Gauteng Provincial Gov (@GautengProvince) May 14, 2023

“Are you going to clean our informal settlements?” Lesufi asked as the crowds chanted a resounding “yes!” in response.

“I am giving you six months extra now, so you can go and work in our communities,” said Lesufi

It’s been a couple of months into the project but it seems administrative challenges could be interfering with the agreement.

According to a “report” shared by Lesufi online:

3 287 officials were appointed and paid

907 would be paid on 19 July

646 employees didn’t submit required documents

Lesufi’s screenshot also indicated that the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development would confirm the number of mandates to be submitted to government before the next salary run.

I received this below report about difficulties in effecting payments in some of our Green Army (not the police wardens).Because the majority were previously unemployed, the were receiving either the R350 grant or other grants that need to be stopped before we can effect payments pic.twitter.com/TsU8aWQqZ2— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) July 20, 2023

While some applauded Lesufi for proactive communication, others expressed disappointment at the department’s failure to seamlessly effect payments.