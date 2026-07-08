Will Woolworths face investigation following complaints of spam emails?

Customers were reportedly told they would forgo discounts if they unsubscribed from communication.

The Information Regulator has confirmed it is processing complaints received from the public involving premium retailer Woolworths. The outcome will determine whether Woolworths should be investigated for breaking the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia).

The Information Regulator is an independent South African watchdog, known for enforcing data privacy and promoting public access to government and corporate records.

Popia is a primary data protection law, designed to protect individuals and businesses from data breaches, identity theft and the unauthorised use of their personal information.

Complaints against Woolworths

It is understood that the complaints are about Woolworths preventing customers from unsubscribing from spam emails after joining its MyDifference loyalty programme.

This comes after Woolworths discontinued its long-running WRewards and MySchool loyalty cards to shifts fully to its MyDifference programme.

The Information Regulator told The Citizen that there is no investigation against Woolworths at the moment, but they are looking into the complaints.

“We are yet to determine the approach that we will take, we are currently processing complaints received against Woolworths,” said the watchdog.

Did Woolworths violate Popia?

Should the watchdog find the complaints valid, Woolworths’ direct marketing practices would be investigated.

If a customer cannot unsubscribe from marketing emails, this could be seen as a violation of Popia section 69. The section focuses on direct marketing by means of unsolicited electronic communications.

The watchdog said the turnaround time can vary between three and 12 months. “Generally, to conduct an investigation and resolve a complaint is determined by the nature of the complaint,” said the Information Regulator.

“A simple complaint is processed and resolved within three months, and a complex complaint is processed and resolved within 12 months.”

Unaware of complaints

Woolworths told The Citizen it is not aware of any complaints levelled against it.

“The Information Regulator has not informed us of any investigation, or any complaints, levelled against Woolworths.”

MyBroadband reported early adopters of the MyDifference programme wrote to the publication to complain that they received frequent marketing emails which they could not unsubscribe from.

According to the publication, customers were told by Woolworths’ customer support that MyDifference members could not unsubscribe from the programme’s emails.

Customers were essentially told that if they decide they do not want to receive direct marketing and other emails from the retailer, they should cancel their MyDifference profile and forgo the discounts it offers.

“Please note that when you join MyDifference, you will receive all communications related to the programme,” a customer support representative said.

“If you choose to be removed from MyDifference, you will no longer receive the instant discounts and other benefits associated with it.”