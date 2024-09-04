Your security matters: iFX brokers warns about fraud using their name

An impersonation and fraudulent activities alert has been issued by iFX Brokers Holdings (Pty) Ltd.

iFX Brokers Holdings (Pty) Ltd (“iFX”), a leading licensed OTC derivative provider and authorised financial services provider, has become aware of fraudulent activities involving unauthorised and unknown individuals impersonating iFX and certain of our executive board members and misappropriating parts of our brand identity, including the use of photographs of members of our executive board.

We have identified fraudulent activities occurring on platforms such as Telegram, where several scam profiles have been detected at the time of this release.

The impostors have been posing as iFX’s CEO, Hannele de Necker and representatives of iFX, requesting individuals to deposit funds directly into digital wallets.

What you need to know

For absolute clarity, as the CEO of iFX, I affirm that neither myself nor any individual associated with iFX operates any investment or earning platforms, whether online or onsite. We emphatically state that we do not solicit nor accept money from anyone for investments or participation in trading activities on any social media platform.

The individuals behind this scam are pretending to represent iFX to deceive the public. They may use our name and branding to gain trust, but they are not affiliated with us in any way.

What we have done

We have taken the following proactive and post-incident measures:

We have opened a docket with the South African Police Services.

We have notified both the Information Regulator and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority; and

We are posting this alert on our website and our active social media handles/profiles.

Our official communication channels

Please note that our official communication channels are limited only to the following listed communication channels:

Website: https://ifxbrokers.com/

Email: info@ifxbrokers.com

Telephone number: +27 879 44 7273

Remember, we will never ask our clients for investments or participation in trading activities on any social media platform, and we will never ask our clients to send cash transactions or transfer money to a ‘wallet’. Only contact us on our official communication channels, which is stated above.

Disclaimer

iFX, as well as any affiliated individuals, disclaim all responsibilities and liabilities for damages arising from the use of, reference to, or reliance on any information contained on Telegram or other social media platforms associated with these impostors.

We urge our clients to remain vigilant and exercise caution. Engaging with these fraudulent platforms or any materials promoted by these impostors may cause you to suffer financial losses.