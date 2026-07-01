Christmas in July with Tapputi Egyptian Perfume Oils- Luxury Gift Boxes to be won, valued at R7 999 each!

TWO lucky readers stand a chance to win a Tapputi Egyptian Perfume Oils Luxury Gift Box valued at R7 999 each!

Luxury Gift Box includes:

4 x Perfume oils 1 x Sampler Set 1 x Enigma Set 1 x Perfume Cream

More fragrance lovers are choosing perfume oils over traditional alcohol-based perfumes because they are highly concentrated, longer lasting, and gentler on the skin. With no harsh alcohol content, the fragrance develops beautifully throughout the day while only a small amount is needed for lasting scent.

To make the season even sweeter, Tapputi is currently offering a Buy One, Get One Free promotion on all perfume oils. New customers can also enjoy an additional R100 off their first purchase when they sign up for the Tapputi newsletter at www.tapputioils.co.za

Whether you’re looking for a new signature scent or the perfect gift, July is the ideal time to discover the luxury of Egyptian perfume oils and enter to win one of three exclusive gift boxes.

New customers can also enjoy an additional R100 off their first purchase when they sign up for the Tapputi newsletter at www.tapputioils.co.za

Facebook: @TapputiPerfumeOils

Instagram: @Tapputi_belatekallim_fragrance

TikTok: @tapputisouthafrica

The competition closes Sunday, 26 July 2026 at midnight.

The competition will run online & in print.

Delivery included

This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Ts&Cs apply. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.