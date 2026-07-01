Sewage spill continues into Vaal while residents demand criminal charges

R350 million grant and 2023 court ruling haven't stopped effluent discharge, with completion now delayed until end of July.

The sewage spillage into the Vaal River in Standerton, Mpumalanga, is caused by the municipality’s failure to maintain the infrastructure, according to Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo.

Mahlobo and the management of the Lekwa local municipality recently visited the site to investigate residents’ complaints of water contamination.

Sewage still spills into Vaal River

In 2023, the Standerton Regional Court found Lekwa local municipality guilty of polluting the environment by letting untreated sewage into the Vaal River.

The municipality was fined R70 million and ordered to use the money to fix the infrastructure that led to the situation.

But, according to residents, three years after the ruling, the situation has not changed, putting their lives at risk.

Mahlobo said: “The delegation visited the Vaal sewer pump that was upgraded and handed over in 2025 to the municipality.

“However, lack of maintenance has led to effluent discharge into the Vaal River.”

Mahlobo blames Lekwa municipality’s poor maintenance

He welcomed the progress made under the Lekwa Ministerial Intervention Programme and urged the municipality to strengthen the operation and maintenance of its water and sanitation infrastructure to sustain the gains achieved.

He said the visit formed part of the department’s ongoing monitoring of the Lekwa Ministerial Intervention Programme, which seeks to assess progress on infrastructure projects aimed at improving water security, strengthening sanitation services and enhancing service delivery.

He conceded that the municipality has faced issues with water and sanitation infrastructure failures, leading to excessive sewer spillages, exposing the communities to health and safety hazards and contaminating the Vaal River.

“These problems prompted the department to issue directives to the municipality.

“In 2022, the Standerton Regional Court fined the municipality R70 million for environmental pollution and non-compliance with directives, leading to a department intervention, which led to site visits and stakeholder engagements to understand the challenges in July of the same year.

Dept issue directives to municipality

“As part of support measures, the department committed R350 million through its regional bulk infrastructure grant and appointed Gert Sibande district municipality as the implementing agent.

“These efforts have resulted in improvements at the Standerton water treatment works and the refurbishment of sewer pump stations to enhance water reliability and reduce spills.”

He agreed the project aimed to rectify the situation was behind schedule, as the completion target date was 31 March, 2026, but due to delays, it has been moved to the end of July.

The government’s intervention, in collaboration with provincial authorities, has helped address operational deficiencies and has yielded positive results, he added.

Cornelius Stoltz, a community representative and the leader of the newly formed Independent Lekwa Party, recently opened a criminal case in connection with the matter.

Residents cite health risks and criminal complaints

In a sworn affidavit, he stated: “I hereby request the SA Police Service open and investigate a criminal case against the Lekwa local municipality and its municipal manager for the continued discharge of untreated sewage into the Vaal River and the apparent failure to comply with legal obligations and court directives.”

The Citizen has seen a police document confirming that the matter was being investigated.

Municipal spokesperson Lubabalo Majenge said: “The court order action plan to address the contravention was submitted to the department of water and sanitation and the provincial department of agriculture, rural development, land and environmental affairs.

“Progress on the implementation of the action plan is reported to them on an ongoing basis.”