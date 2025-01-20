Competitions

20 Jan 2025

New Year giveaway: WIN 1 of 6 prizes valued over R18 000!

6 lucky readers stand a chance to WIN a rail and travel prizes in Cape Town this New Year - valued over R18 000!

Join The Citizen in kicking off 2025 with a historic rail trip and travel prizes up for grabs in Cape Town!

Competition closes Sunday, 2 February 2025. Click on each prize for entry details and to learn more.

A 2-NIGHT STAY AT THELAB, ROBERTSON

1 lucky reader stands to win a stay in a superior room for 2 including breakfast, valued at R6 000!

SEATS ON CERES RAIL TO ELGIN RAILWAY MARKET

3 lucky readers stand to win double seats each on the historic passenger train, valued at R1 798!

A MID-WEEK 2-NIGHT STAY AT KINGFISHER COTTAGES & TWO DAM SUSTAINABLE TROUT FARM, NESTLED IN THE MONTAGU MOUNTAINS

1 lucky reader stands to win a mid-week stay in an eco-friendly cottage with a hot tub, valued at R3 990!

VOUCHER FROM MAMBOS STORAGE & HOME

1 lucky reader stands to win a online or in-store voucher valued at R3 000!

