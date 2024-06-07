WIN: 2-nights at Living the Breede Swellendam valued at R10 650

1 lucky reader stands to win 2 night mid week stay for the winner & 14 guests at Brummer house, including the use of 2 kayaks.

Nestled along the tranquil banks of the majestic Breede River, “Living the Breede” was born from a dream in 2019. A passionate couple envisioned creating an extraordinary experience that embodies the essence of river life, offering an unparalleled opportunity to live life on the Breede River to the fullest.

Our name, “Living the Breede,” is more than just a title; it’s a promise to immerse you in the vibrant rhythm of the Breede River. From the historic charm of Malgas to the scenic beauty of Witsand, Infanta, and Struisbaai, our self-catering properties invite you to discover the rich diversity of this remarkable region. We cater to every traveller’s needs with accommodations ranging from cozy cottages perfect for couples to grand mansions ideal for larger groups. We believe your stay is about more than just where you sleep – it’s about how you experience the river. Our guests are encouraged to embrace the true spirit of the Breede River, alive with adventure and endless possibilities. Whether you’re fishing for the perfect catch, paddling across serene waters, or slicing through waves on a boat or water ski, the excitement here is boundless. The Breede River is a haven of natural beauty, teeming with life. Witness the shimmering fish beneath the surface, the graceful flight of eagles above, and the diverse wildlife that calls this place home. This vibrant ecosystem provides a stunning backdrop for your river adventures.

What truly sets Living the Breede apart is the “Breede experience” itself – a unique blend of serenity, adventure, and natural splendour that captivates the soul. Feel the warmth of the sun on your face as you drift along the river, hear the joyful laughter of loved ones echoing across the water, and find wonder in the untamed beauty of the river landscape.

Designed to be a gathering place for friends and family, Brummer House embodies the spirit of togetherness, joy, and the simple pleasures of life. Upon entering, you are immediately enveloped in a riverside holiday. The home’s thoughtfully arranged layout includes four bedrooms in the double-storey main house and an additional fifth bedroom in the connected flatlet, making it ideal for families or groups of friends. The true magic of Brummer House lies in its connection to the Breede River. The spacious lawn, perfect for four-legged friends, leads to the property’s private jetty, embodying the essence of river life. As the day ends, gather around the outdoor braai to share stories under the starry sky, with the gentle lapping of the river providing the perfect soundtrack. Brummer House offers a perfect blend of tranquillity and entertainment, making it an ideal retreat for exploring the beautiful surroundings or simply relaxing in comfort.

Living the Breede is a testament to nature’s power to inspire, rejuvenate, and connect us to something greater than ourselves. We invite you to join us, to sit at our table, and to experience the magic of living on the Breede River. Come, live the life – the Breede life.

Prize includes:

As part of The Citizen Father’s Month giveaway competition, one lucky reader will win the following:

2-nights mid-week stay at Brummer House, located in Swellendam, Malagas. The property can accommodate 15 guests (including the winner).

Offer is valid out of season which is (May-end August).

Subject to availability

T&Cs apply:

Winner will have the whole property for 2 nights

Two kayaks to go kayaking on the Breede river

The property is located on the Breede River banks with direct access to the river from the property with beautiful river views

Excludes: any land and air transfers

any land and air transfers The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned

This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Competition closes Sunday, 30 June 2024, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Father’s Month competition 2024.