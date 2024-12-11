Citroën C3 Aircross range updated with new base model

Debut of the newly de-pressurised Plus variant has also resulted in a few specification upgrades for the top-spec Max.

Introduced earlier this year as a solitary model differentiated only by its number of seats, Citroën has now unveiled a second and more affordable version of the C3 Aircross that ups the local market range to three.

Under pressure no more

In contrast to the debut of the turbocharged version of the conventional C3 at the end of November, the newly named C3 Aircross Plus takes leave of forced assistance, as well as the automatic gearbox, for a normally aspirated unit mated to a manual transmission.

The same configuration used on the C3 Plus and Max, the now free-breathing three-cylinder 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engine develops 61kW/115Nm – down from 81kW/205Nm – which goes to the front wheels through the mentioned five-speed manual as opposed to the six-speed self-shifter available until now.

Added spec

At the same time, the Max version has been revised to include more standard specification items, namely projector-type LED headlights, automatic climate control with rear vents, electrically folding mirrors, six airbags, Electronic Stability Program and a tyre pressure monitor.

Manual gearbox has now been added to the local line-up. Image: Citroën

Made alongside the C3 at parent company Stellantis’ Tiruvallur Plant in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, the C3 Aircross measures 4 323 mm long, 1 665 mm high and 1 796 mm wide with a wheelbase of 2 671 mm.

Entry-level Plus seats five as standard. Image: Citroën

While boot space is rated at 444-litres, the seven-seater ups this to 511-litres, however, no figure has been provided for when both the second and third rows have been lowered.

Price

As before, the entire C3 Aircross range is covered by a five-year/100 000 km warranty as well as a four-year/60 000 km service plan.

C3 Aircross 1.2 Plus – R269 900

C3 Aircross 1.2T Max AT – R354 900

C3 Aircross 1.2T Max seven-seat AT – R364 900

