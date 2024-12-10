When will the heatwave end?

Extremely hot conditions are expected in some parts of the country this week.

Following a weekend reprieve with heavy rain in Gauteng, South Africans in several provinces unfortunately must deal with the persistent heatwave this week.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), a heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected in some parts of the country until at least Wednesday, while others will finish the week in the sweltering heat.

The central, eastern and north-western parts of the Northern Cape, the northern interior of Eastern Cape, the Free State, North West, the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and the Lowveld, western Bushveld and the Valley of Limpopo will experience the heatwave until at least Wednesday.

Extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape, the central Karoo, northern parts of the West Coast District, Breede River Valley and the Little Karoo of the Western Cape until Tuesday.

These conditions are also expected over the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and the Lowveld, western Bushveld and Valley of Limpopo from Today until Friday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are also expected over the central and western parts of the Free State, the Northern Cape, the northern parts of the Eastern Cape as well as the north-western and extreme north-eastern parts of the Western Cape on Tuesday.

Heatwave tips

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued several tips on keeping yourself safe during a heatwave to avoid health complications.

Keep your body cool and hydrated.

Keep your home cool.

Protect infants and children.

Stay out of the heat. Avoid going outside during the hottest time of the ay.

Stay in the shade. Remember that reported temperatures are measured in the shade, and it can be 10-15˚C hotter in the sun.

Avoid strenuous physical activity if you can. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day, which can be in the morning between 4am and 7am

Do not leave children or animals in parked vehicles.

Move to the coolest room in the home, especially at night.

If it is not possible to keep your home cool, spend 2–3 hours of the day in a cool place (such as an airconditioned public building).

Regularly check in with vulnerable people in your circle – especially people over 65 years old and those with heart, lung, or kidney conditions, a disability, and living alone.

