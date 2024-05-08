WIN: 2 nights at Portland Manor Guest Farm valued at R2 500

Stand to WIN 2 nights for 2 people sharing at Portland Manor Guest Farm Knysna incl. breakfast prepared by chefs.

This heartfelt Mother’s Month competition The Citizen would love to send 3 BEST MOMS EVER to The Garden Route, Knysna and Franschoek Western Cape in the most memorable guest houses and manors!

WEDDING & FUNCTION VENUE | HOTEL & MANOR HOUSE | RESTAURANT | FISHING & TRAILS

Portland Manor is a historical country estate, situated on a working farm in Rheenendal, a 25-minute drive from central Knysna, on the scenic Garden Route. Surrounded by 212 hectares of undisturbed wilderness with forests of indigenous trees and rich birdlife, the recently refurbished Residence and Manor House have views across the landscaped gardens to the Lawnwood Dam and beyond to the Outeniqua Mountains.

MANOR HOUSE ACCOMMODATION

Step back in time and immerse yourself in the rich history of the late 19th century as you indulge in a one-of-a-kind experience. The Manor House, built in 1871 by the visionary Henry Barrington, has withstood the test of time after rising from the ashes of the devastating Great Fire of 1869. It stands today as a testament to resilience and offers guests a glimpse into the grandeur of that era.

The ensuite rooms can be booked individually, or the Manor House is available for exclusive use bookings complete with a private chef ready to serve you mouth-watering meals in the elegant grand dining room.

Don’t miss the opportunity to create lasting memories in this historic gem!

HOTEL ACCOMMODATION – THE RESIDENCE

If you’re looking for the perfect accommodation in Knysna, look no further! Accommodation at the Residence is in 15 recently refurbished rooms. Comfortable and airy, they are elegantly decorated in a contemporary Victorian style. Choose from our Standard, Deluxe or Family Rooms depending on your specific needs.

THE COWSHED EATERY

Our rustic, countryside restaurant, the Cowshed Eatery, boasts a menu filled with authentic farm-to-table cuisine and weekly specials unparallelled to those in the area. Chef Desmond Morgan’s menus feature wholesome breakfasts and fire-based lunch dishes prepared with the freshest local ingredients in the wood-fired outdoor ovens.

We cook on open fires and in this way contribute to the sustainability of Portland Manor, using wood that is being cleared from the estate as part of our conservation project.

WEDDINGS, EVENTS & FUNCTIONS

Portland Manor has become an exquisite venue for a large array of events, ranging from breathtaking weddings and birthdays to corporate retreats, sip & paint afternoons, Manor House dinners, walking tours, pottery workshops, and a whole lot more – there is always something exciting happening on our property. Keep and eye on our Social Media pages and website for upcoming events!

ACTIVITIES

With many activities available on-site, outdoor sports lovers will revel in the trails for hiking, running and mountain biking, and the expansive dam which offers fishing, paddling and swimming. For those who just want to escape the bustle of city life, this country estate, close to the Knysna forests, is the perfect opportunity to kick back, relax, appreciate the beautiful surrounds and breathe in the fresh country air.

T&Cs apply:

Includes breakfast prepared by chefs at the Chowshed Eatery & accommodation for 2 people sharing

Subject to availability

Excludes land & air transfers

The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned

This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Competition closes Sunday, 9 June 2024, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Mother’s Month competition 2024.