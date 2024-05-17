Sport

Home » Sport

Avatar photo

By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

17 May 2024

02:00 pm

World No 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler detained outside PGA course (Video)

The current Masters champion opened the the year's second Major in Kentucky with a round of 67 Thursday.

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler during the first round of the PGA Championship on Thursday. Picture: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Golf world number one Scottie Scheffler was handcuffed by police early Friday, according to video footage and media reports, after allegedly trying to drive around traffic controls outside the PGA Championship at Valhalla.

Scheffler was detained when he attempted to drive past an officer to get into the Kentucky course as police dealt with congestion caused by a separate accident that he was not involved in, according to witnesses and US media reports.

Misunderstanding

ESPN‘s Jeff Darlington posted a video on X of Scheffler, wearing shorts and T-shirt with his hands held behind his back, being led away by police in the incident before dawn.

As police lights flashed in the dark, police shouted at witnesses to stand back and one officer said “right now, he is going to jail and there’s nothing you can do about it”.

Darlington said the incident was a misunderstanding over traffic flow, and a police officer had screamed at Scheffler to get out of his car and Scheffler was shoved against the vehicle and placed in handcuffs before being put in the back of a police car.

The PGA of America said the second round was delayed by more than an hour, without giving any further details.

Top-ranked new father Scottie Scheffler fired a 67 on Thursday, including a 167-yard, one-bounce eagle from the fairway on the first hole with a 9-iron.

Read more on these topics

Golf PGA Championship

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa WATCH: Hawks raid home affairs offices across SA amid corruption tip-off
Local News Community Chat: Does blocking roads in protest help?
Health NHI: An excuse to ‘loot’ and ‘tax South Africans blind’
News WATCH: Elderly woman nabbed for swatting ANC election poster
Business Health minister says NHI will be implemented over next four years

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES